The Pentagon will soon resume Saudi training stopped after the shooting at the base News

US training for more than 800 Saudi military students could be restarted "in the next few days," the Pentagon said Thursday, almost six weeks after a shooting by a Saudi apprentice killed three sailors at a Florida base.

The Pentagon had stopped all flight and field training for the approximately 850 Saudi students amid fears that others may have known or participated in the shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station. Classroom training has continued.

Jonathan Hoffman, chief spokesman for the Department of Defense, said officials will likely have an announcement soon about the resumption of training.

"We hope to turn it on again in the next few days," he told reporters during an information session. He added that the department will also announce additional evaluation procedures for international students and greater security measures at US bases.

Next week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper will visit the base where the shooting occurred and inform the base leadership about the planned improvements in the background investigation of foreign military personnel and changes in security procedures, including physical security at US bases, the Pentagon said.

Members of the US Air Force UU. Transporting the remains of Navy Ensign Joshua Watson, killed in the shooting on December 6, 2019 at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida (Cliff Owen / AP Photo)

United States Attorney General William Barr On Monday, he described the shooting as an act of terrorism and announced the withdrawal of 21 cadets from Saudi Arabia after an investigation showed that they had child pornography or social media accounts that contained "jihadist,quot; or anti-American feelings.

None are accused of having had prior knowledge of the shooting or of having helped the 21-year-old gunman carry it out.

On December 6, the Saudi Arabian Air Force officer, Mohammed Alshamrani, killed three American sailors and wounded eight others.

The shooting focused public attention on the presence of foreign students in US military training programs and deficiencies exposed in the selection of cadets.

It further complicated relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia at a time of intense tensions between the United States and Iran, the regional rival of Saudi Arabia.

The attack also highlighted the extensive US military relationship. UU. With Saudi Arabia, which is under scrutiny at the US Congress. UU. About the war in Yemen and the assassination of Saudi Arabia by Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.