The mustache of the US envoy UU. Find few fans in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: At a time of growing concern in the alliance between the United States and South Korea, a diplomatic problem has arisen: the mustache of the US ambassador, which has become the object of ridicule and resentment among many South Koreans.

On Thursday, the envoy, Harry B. Harris Jr., a retired Navy admiral who was born in Japan from a Japanese mother and an American Navy officer, defended his mustache against a feeling that it was a reminder of the brutal colonial from Japan. rule over South Korea.

South Koreans maintain a long animosity towards Japan because of that period, and many remember that the Japanese general governors who ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945 wore mustaches.

"My mustache, for some reason, has become a point of fascination here," 63-year-old Harris told foreign journalists in Seoul on Thursday. "I have been criticized in the media here, especially on social media, because of my ethnicity, because I am an American of Japanese origin."