The modern family killed another character

Modern Family He is taking all the stops in the final season, from a trip to Paris to another shocking death. Yes, they went there. Again.

In the episode on Wednesday, January 15, "Legacy,quot;, Phil (Ty burrell) received some news about his father Frank (Fred Willard) and visited him. Spectators learned that Frank was found wandering through a grocery store and Phil worried about his father's dementia. He was wrong, but Frank finally died off the screen.

In the final scene, which you can see below, Phil asks Frank about the incident at the supermarket and asks his father if he ever wanted to have another child to take over the family business.

"The answer is no, Phil, never. Because, well, you took over the family business, didn't you? Keeping a light life, making it fun for everyone," said Frank.