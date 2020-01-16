The modern family killed another character

Modern Family He is taking all the stops in the final season, from a trip to Paris to another shocking death. Yes, they went there. Again.
In the episode on Wednesday, January 15, "Legacy,quot;, Phil (Ty burrell) received some news about his father Frank (Fred Willard) and visited him. Spectators learned that Frank was found wandering through a grocery store and Phil worried about his father's dementia. He was wrong, but Frank finally died off the screen.
In the final scene, which you can see below, Phil asks Frank about the incident at the supermarket and asks his father if he ever wanted to have another child to take over the family business.
"The answer is no, Phil, never. Because, well, you took over the family business, didn't you? Keeping a light life, making it fun for everyone," said Frank.
"I learned from the best," said Phil.
In a confessional, Phil said: "When he was growing up, he was the great father," Phil said. "It was modern. I knew all the Grease dances (and) I knew all the expressions: BFF: best friends forever, TMI: too much information, BJ: blue jeans … We didn't do much that day, but it could have been one of the best days I've had with my dad. I just didn't know it would be the last. "
Viewers saw Phil praising his father.
"We met (with the writers) at the beginning of the season and talked about the big arches and the things we want to happen, the key moments. It occurred to us that death is a giant part of the family experience and while Phil had lost to his mother in an earlier episode, we have never seen the whole family have to deal with that loss. It seemed interesting to have happened, "executive producer Steve Levitan He said about death last year.
Modern FamilyThe final season continues on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC Look for the family to make a last great trip to Paris in the episode of February 12.