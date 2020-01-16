The legacy of slavery and the empire today | slavery

In this video of Study B, without script, The famous academic and author Priyamvada Gopal and the BRIT prize-nominated speech artist George Mpanga discuss the connection between slavery and the Empire and the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people living in public housing in London on the 14th June 2017, and how they navigate under the responsibility and use their respective platforms.

Gopal is an Indian academic currently at the University of Cambridge. His research focuses on colonial and postcolonial theory, and his most recent work, Insurgent Empire: Anticolonial Resistance and British Dissent, tells the forgotten stories of active resistance against the British Empire, and how important they were for the eventual disappearance of the Empire.

Known as George the Poet, Mpanga is a British artist and podcaster of Ugandan descent. Growing up in central London, Mpanga was once a grimy MC, but he became poetry and now he has a famous podcast entitled Have you heard George's podcast?

You can watch the full program here.

The opinions expressed in this program are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flowing conversation between two guests and a small audience, without mediation, without MC, without television presenter. We focus on what unites us all and how we can address and discuss some of the great problems of our time.

Source: Al Jazeera