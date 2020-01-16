The latest recap of Jennifer Lopez's best looks of all time

When it comes to your style story, Jennifer Lopez He will always leave us on the floor.
Since the triple threat appeared on the Hollywood scene almost three decades ago, it quickly became clear that the multi-talented artist had another title under her sleeve: the strength of fashion. With his self-described glamor mix "with a little hood," as he told Fashion In 2018, the star has created a distinctively yours aesthetic.
While the New York native has become famous for her bold and sexy apologies (the sunken necklines, the bold openings and the trimmed seam), Lopez has also epitomized modern and sophisticated glamor with beaded ball gowns, overflowing tulle and dressed with feathers. It is the perfect marriage of the two that screams uniquely to J.Lo.
After all, there is only one star who, after stepping on the red carpet, spurred her dress so much that Google Images was born as a result.
But being fashionable at the moment is one thing. Being sartorially timeless is another. As for Lopez, she is certainly the last. That became clear as the crystal when it hit the runway in Milan at the Versace fashion show in September, sporting a renewed version of the green jungle print dress that made it a family name online almost 20 years earlier. And, on an even larger scale than the first time, the moment went viral again.
Such is the power of fashion, especially when Jennifer Lopez is using it. Whether on a red carpet or on an airstrip, for a premiere or an Instagram pose, his style power has never been stronger. Now, as a candidate for the first time Hustlers, the actress will go out to the world to see Sunday in the SAG 2020 Awards"In another unforgettable look, of course."
Until then, keep scrolling to see the best aspect of the icon of all time.
2009 Golden Globes
The star shined with a bright and dazzling golden Marchesa dress for one of Hollywood's biggest nights.
Met Gala 2010
For Met Gala's "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity,quot; exhibition, Lopez brought a great touch of glamor to the red carpet with this strapless Zuhair Murad party dress.
Grammy Awards 2011
For the 2011 Grammys, the triple threat shook one of their most memorable minis with this metallic Emilio Pucci number.
2011 American Music Awards
As it has become a staple of Lopez's red carpet appearance, the star came out with this pure Zuhair Murad design adorned with a floral design.
Met Gala 2011
For the Met Gala 2011, with the theme "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty,quot;, Lopez stood out from the crowd with this colorful Gucci berry dress adorned with unique floral sleeves.
Oscar 2012
As a presenter at the 2012 Oscars, Lopez returned to one of her basic designers, Zuhair Murad, for this outstanding bright white dress.
2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Thanks to this aspect of Charbel Zoe, López has established herself as the queen of costume cuts.
2014 American Music Awards
Lopez continued his streak of cuts with this bold Reem Acra design that redefined the cross dress.
Golden Globes 2015
Possibly one of his most memorable looks, López raised the style bar at the Golden Globes 2015 in this dazzling creation with a Zuhair Murad cape.
Oscar 2015
Lopez had his own magical Cinderella moment on the Oscar 2015 red carpet in this blushing couture party dress by Elie Saab.
Gala Met 2015
For the theme "China: through the mirror,quot; of the Gala Met 2015, the star came out with this Versace dress in bright red adorned with a dragon design.
Golden Globes 2016
Just when fans thought they had discovered Lopez's style, the star came out with this unexpected mustard dress with Giambattista Valli cape, which achieved the perfect balance between old Hollywood and modern glamor.
2018 Second law Premiere
In honor of the premiere of his movie, Second law, the star had the last beautiful moment in pink in this couture creation of Giambattista Valli crowned with a unique tulle train of its kind.
TIFF 2019
At the premiere of HustlersLopez showed that she was the golden girl from Hollywood with this intricate dress by Maison Yeya combined with the perfect accessory for the occasion: a Judith Leiber crystal handbag.
Gotham Awards 2019
In this feathered number of Ralph and Russo, Lopez was once again the epitome of glamor.
