The latest recap of Jennifer Lopez's best looks of all time

When it comes to your style story, Jennifer Lopez He will always leave us on the floor.

Since the triple threat appeared on the Hollywood scene almost three decades ago, it quickly became clear that the multi-talented artist had another title under her sleeve: the strength of fashion. With his self-described glamor mix "with a little hood," as he told Fashion In 2018, the star has created a distinctively yours aesthetic.

While the New York native has become famous for her bold and sexy apologies (the sunken necklines, the bold openings and the trimmed seam), Lopez has also epitomized modern and sophisticated glamor with beaded ball gowns, overflowing tulle and dressed with feathers. It is the perfect marriage of the two that screams uniquely to J.Lo.

After all, there is only one star who, after stepping on the red carpet, spurred her dress so much that Google Images was born as a result.