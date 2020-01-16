The killer Mike plans to team up with rapper T.I. To reopen Bankhead Seafood

YOU. He shared a story on his social media account that excited fans. He said Killer Mike plans to partner with him to reopen Bankhead Seafood. Look at his message below.

Someone commented: ‘We went there many times while growing up … the best fish."

Another follower posted this: ‘Big UPS TIP Your ancestors are smiling at you and how you continue walking on your path #UsOrElse #HustleGang #WeAllWeGot #ProtectOurAncestors 💯’

Someone else told Tip: ‘Today I drove from top to bottom in waterfall looking for a good seafood place !! I tried them all and they are nasty, so please hurry up and open "

A follower talked about the plans that these two have together: "When kings unite for the greater good of the kingdom."

Another commenter said: "I knew that @ troubleman31 had skills when I saw him in the kitchen at The Trap lol, I'm ready for this to open."

Another follower said: "I am one of the best chefs in my community. I am from West Africa … Let me come to work with you … we will make most restaurants run out of work … I am a good cook,quot; .

An Instagram installer believes that ‘We need all black-owned businesses to function properly and that we can obtain them. Please and thank you !! 🔥 ’

Someone else said: "My boyfriend was telling me about this place @ troubleman31 @killermike I hope you really do this, I'm eager to try."

In other news, Tip and his wife Tiny Harris managed to excite their fans after Tiny made an announcement on his social media account.

It seems that these two are cooking something to judge by their message about IG.

The post that makes fans guess was shared a few days ago.

‘Mr & Mrs. H 👑💞 coming soon … Iny’ Tiny captioned the post, and people became really curious.

Ad

What do you think these two are doing?



Post views:

0 0