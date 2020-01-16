The Jamaican Dancehall Star Quada arrested and charged with murder!

MTO News has confirmed that the Jamaican Dancehall artist Quada, whose real name is Shacquelle Clarke, has been arrested and charged with murder. The Jamaican Police Force confirmed to MTO News that the dancehall star was delivered Tuesday at the Constant Spring police station in Kingston.

This is the last black eye for the dancehall community of Jamaica, which now has three of its biggest stars in prison for violent crimes. And a room awaiting a murder trial.

Dancehall artists Vybz Kartel and Shawn Storm were convicted of murder. Both have appealed their sentences and expect an appeals court to revoke them.

Another dancehall artist, Munga Honorebel, is currently on bail, but will face trial on charges of murder later this year.

And now Quada, who is one of the best young artists, also faces jail.

Police say Quada, 23, killed Miguel Williams, 30, on April 17, 2019. According to online reports, a group of men entered Miguel's house, hit him, put tires around his body and lit it inside the building. It was burned beyond recognition.

Miguel's murder is believed to be related to the murder of Shantae Skyer, eight. Many suspected that he was a pedophile responsible for the rape and murder of Shantae, who disappeared in April 2019; days after they found his body.

The DJ is the second person accused in connection with the murder of Miguel Williams. In December 2019, Andrew Breakcliffe, 30, also called Grinch, was also charged with murder and arson.