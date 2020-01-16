The Jamaican Dancehall Star Quada arrested and charged with murder!

Bradley Lamb
MTO News has confirmed that the Jamaican Dancehall artist Quada, whose real name is Shacquelle Clarke, has been arrested and charged with murder. The Jamaican Police Force confirmed to MTO News that the dancehall star was delivered Tuesday at the Constant Spring police station in Kingston.

This is the last black eye for the dancehall community of Jamaica, which now has three of its biggest stars in prison for violent crimes. And a room awaiting a murder trial.

