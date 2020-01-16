The Good Place stars reveal details of Ted Danson's pajama party

Whether you're ready or not, The good place He will go to the big television beyond and end on Thursday, January 30.

The acclaimed NBC comedy will conclude its four-season career with an ending that left the stars William Jackson Harper Y Manny Hyacinth satisfied, but they don't want it to end.

"I could go to work with this guy," Harper told E! News, pointing to Jacinto, "for the rest of my days and it would be too short."

But will fans be happy? "Yes, I mean being a fan of the program and working on the program, reading the final script … just reading it with what Miguel (Schur, creator of the series) is, I think, yes, I think it's an incredible way to end it, "said Jacinto." I think it's a very satisfactory and complete way of finishing things. "