The Good Place stars reveal details of Ted Danson's pajama party

Whether you're ready or not, The good place He will go to the big television beyond and end on Thursday, January 30.
The acclaimed NBC comedy will conclude its four-season career with an ending that left the stars William Jackson Harper Y Manny Hyacinth satisfied, but they don't want it to end.
"I could go to work with this guy," Harper told E! News, pointing to Jacinto, "for the rest of my days and it would be too short."
But will fans be happy? "Yes, I mean being a fan of the program and working on the program, reading the final script … just reading it with what Miguel (Schur, creator of the series) is, I think, yes, I think it's an incredible way to end it, "said Jacinto." I think it's a very satisfactory and complete way of finishing things. "
Harper and Jacinto play two dead humans, originally tortured in Bad Place, who later demonstrated that humans can evolve, can become better people just by trying. Even in the next life. Being involved in the program has changed their lives, the duo said.
"Being part of something that touches people is really great, and that people are affected by that," Harper said.
The good place The plaster is very close. With Kristen bell Y Ted danson leading the pack, Harper, Hyacinth, D & # 39; Arcy Carden Y Jameela Jamil They have forged a great bond. "We appreciate the moments we can spend together, whether for work, on set or off set," Jacinto said about meeting with Harper at the presentation of the winter press tour of the 2020 Television Critics Association of NBCUniversal.
This bond was also strengthened with a sleepover at Danson's house.
"It's like everything you can ask for in a pajama party," Jacinto said. "I felt like a 10 year old again."
Click play in the video above to hear what the two stole from the set. On Thursday, January 16, Michael (Danson) performs tests while Chidi (Harper) receives good advice from Jason (Jacinto).
The good place airs on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on NBC
