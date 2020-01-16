The golden contract: Jeff Ofori doesn't feel intimidated by Ohara Davies | Boxing News





Jeff Ofori has reached the super lightweight semifinals

Jeff Ofori refuses to be intimidated by Ohara Davies in The Golden Contract after intervening as a late replacement to reserve his place in the semifinals.

The London intervened for Lewis Benson, just a day before his quarterfinal clash and beat Kieran Gething to reach the last four of the super lightweight event at York Hall in Bethnal Green on February 21, live in Sky Sports.

Ofori is joined by Davies, the skilled Tyrone McKenna of Belfast, and former European champion Mohamed Mimoune, but he is not worried about any of his potential enemies.

"I am creating a real momentum and things have happened very fast," Ofori said. MTK Global.

"I have been preparing for all this for years and I am determined to seize the opportunity with both hands. I am ready to take another action."

"I see the boys; boys like Ohara Davies. Some of the boys in this tournament are bigger than me, but that doesn't bother me. I'm ready to show the world what I'm capable of."

The winner of the innovative tournament will receive a lucrative multi-fight deal.

