The fourth hour of today will be filmed before a live audience

Thursday, Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager announced a very exciting change at the fourth hour of the TODAY show: a live audience. Specifically, on Thursdays and Fridays (starting February 6), Kotb and Bush Hager will film before a live studio audience.
This new company has been properly named Hoda and Jenna and friends-and the TODAY The personalities have already promised "so many surprises,quot; to the spectators.
"We have a new home!" Co-hosts revealed in a promotion on the air. "We've been to your house, and now, it's time for you to come to our house. We call it Hoda and Jenna and friends, and all that is missing is you!
According to Variety, Hoda and Jenna and friends& # 39; new home is none other than the iconic Studio 6A, which previously housed David Letterman& # 39; s Late at night Y Megyn Kelly& # 39; s Megyn Kelly today.
This exciting update comes almost a year after the first first daughter was formally announced as the new permanent co-host of Kotb. Like E! Readers surely know, the 38-year-old news personality joined at 10 a.m. TODAY team after Kathie Lee GiffordThe match.
"I'm so excited! I want to cry," said a Bush Hager enthusiastically. "Why am I crying? Because we are having a baby, you! This kind of baby, not a person, but a show."
Kotb shared similar feelings when he noticed that this change is "big."
"I love that we have a special title for those special days, Thursdays and Fridays. It's Hoda and Jenna and friends," the TODAY Veteran expressed. "Here's the thing, a lot of people I know want to watch the show. They say, & # 39; We want to come see it & # 39;".
TODAY with Hoda and Jenna airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on NBC.
