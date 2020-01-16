The fourth hour of today will be filmed before a live audience

TODAY with Hoda and Jenna It's taking things to the next level!

Thursday, Hoda Kotb Y Jenna Bush Hager announced a very exciting change at the fourth hour of the TODAY show: a live audience. Specifically, on Thursdays and Fridays (starting February 6), Kotb and Bush Hager will film before a live studio audience.

This new company has been properly named Hoda and Jenna and friends-and the TODAY The personalities have already promised "so many surprises,quot; to the spectators.

"We have a new home!" Co-hosts revealed in a promotion on the air. "We've been to your house, and now, it's time for you to come to our house. We call it Hoda and Jenna and friends, and all that is missing is you!

According to Variety, Hoda and Jenna and friends& # 39; new home is none other than the iconic Studio 6A, which previously housed David Letterman& # 39; s Late at night Y Megyn Kelly& # 39; s Megyn Kelly today.