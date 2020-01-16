The debate over the landscaping of Matt Fraser with Dad Rod will make you lol!

It's not your average conversation at dinner.
In this completely new Monday clip Meet the frasers, Matt Fraser reveals that he is closer to his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; former stepfather stepfather than his own father. Why? Good because, like Matt, the ultra Italian Tony "Two toes,quot; He loves manscaping.
This admission occurs as Fraser's father dipstick try to convince the psychic medium to buy a kilt. While the Meet the frasers Star is "49 percent,quot; Scottish, he identifies more with his Italian side.
"I have to tell you Dad, I just don't think it's for me," Matt confesses at the family dinner.
"You must continue with the Scottish culture," Rod urges.
Clearly, Matt has no interest in investigating his Scottish heritage, as he states that "he came out of the red, white and green uterus."
"I just don't know anything different," says Matt in a confessional. "I only know Italian food, Italian people, Italian oaths. That's all."
In an attempt to prove his point, Matt emphasizes his bond with Tony by discussing how both "keep the area clean down there." In addition, he tries to convince his conservative father to try manscaping.
"Alexa's stepfather, Anthony, is a great guy," Meet the frasers half add later. "I'm sorry to say that I have more in common with him than with my own father."
Although Tony claims that the grooming activity is "fun," Rod seems less than impressed, especially after Matt describes the Two-Toes landing gear as "pristine."
"This is not something we do," Rod defends. "I was in the Navy for 20 years, I never heard about this matter."
"Dad is a manly man, who does manly things in a very masculine way." Maria Fraser He says in defense of his father.
For this dinner conversation worthy of LOL, be sure to see the clip above!
