The debate over the landscaping of Matt Fraser with Dad Rod will make you lol!

It's not your average conversation at dinner.

In this completely new Monday clip Meet the frasers, Matt Fraser reveals that he is closer to his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis& # 39; former stepfather stepfather than his own father. Why? Good because, like Matt, the ultra Italian Tony "Two toes,quot; He loves manscaping.

This admission occurs as Fraser's father dipstick try to convince the psychic medium to buy a kilt. While the Meet the frasers Star is "49 percent,quot; Scottish, he identifies more with his Italian side.

"I have to tell you Dad, I just don't think it's for me," Matt confesses at the family dinner.

"You must continue with the Scottish culture," Rod urges.

Clearly, Matt has no interest in investigating his Scottish heritage, as he states that "he came out of the red, white and green uterus."

"I just don't know anything different," says Matt in a confessional. "I only know Italian food, Italian people, Italian oaths. That's all."