The British royal family has more to lose than Harry and Meghan

Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves a hotel in New York City on February 19, 2019.

It was a statement of independence that left the royal family reeling. On January 8, Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, posted on Instagram their plans to renounce their positions as "older,quot; members of the British royal family, divided their time between North America and the United Kingdom, and established Financial Independence. . The abruptness of the announcement was surprising: it was reportedly launched in a hurry to overcome a possible escape to the press and seemed to catch Buckingham Palace without preparation, but the movement itself was not entirely unexpected, especially for those who have been following the saga of the young couple in relation to media coverage (often racist and sexist) of Meghan. While Queen Elizabeth said in a statement on Monday that she "fully,quot; supports Prince Harry and Meghan's decision, she also made it clear, in unusually personal language, that "she would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal family. ”His departure is a loss for the Windsor family during a turbulent time (see: Brexit, Prince Andrew's friendship and defense scandal with Jeffrey Epstein and the waning health of the Duke of Edinburgh), as well as the monarchy As an institution After all, Harry is the second most popular royal, after the Queen of 93. Meanwhile, as the lonely woman who was once a member of royalty in modern society, Meghan Markle has become something like a global icon. And yet, although Meghan enjoys worldwide popularity, the British press has been constantly, intensely critical of her. The "Megxit,quot; narrative has been an occasion to recycle many of the same labels and accusations that she has already displayed: that she is ungrateful and selfish for separating the royal family. However, it is worth keeping things in perspective. The Sussex have not renounced the royal family at the ideological level (their website details the couple's plans to continue serving the monarchy and strengthen the Commonwealth). The movement to be financially independent of the Sovereign Grant, which opens the possibility that Harry and Meghan earn income in other careers, could raise questions (Could this be an option for more members of the royal family, particularly those in the next line ?) But it is unlikely to have immediate and ruinous effects on an institution that has always had a gift for durability. As Peter Morgan, creator of The crownHe once described British royalty: "They are survival organisms, like a mutant virus." At this rate, it seems more likely that if something is to destroy the monarchy, it will be the members of British royalty themselves. It is a tenacious institution. But by not imposing or understanding the need to protect Meghan from vicious and racist press coverage in a more deliberate way, they are losing her and what she had to offer: a new, modern and more progressive image to partner with the monarchy: a brand that is rooted in appearances.

Daniel Leal-olivas / Getty Images

The British Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts during her visit to Canada House in gratitude for the warm Canadian hospitality and the support they received during their recent stay in Canada, in London, on January 7, 2020.

Meghan Markle has She was accused of destroying her husband's life and painted as a palace destroyer that is endangering the future of the monarchy, particularly after Queen Elizabeth. (Okay, some of these statements are made cheerfully by the antimonarchists, wanting to burn everything). It has also been called modern Yoko Ono in social networks, a comparison that raises some interesting connotations. These tweets have been done primarily as a joke, something affectionate Y some less. But other comparisons have been less cheerful, with a tweet claiming that, like Ono, Meghan is "trampling the tradition, causing chaos, ruining everything and then running and hiding."

By not enforcing or understanding the need to protect Meghan from vicious and racist press coverage in a more deliberate manner, the royal family is losing her and what she had to offer.

Ono is a complicated and certainly not impeccable public figure, but the generalized cultural narrative around her as the woman who "broke the Beatles,quot; is clearly wrong and misogynist. As stated in a 1994 New York Times interview with Ono, her public reputation was of a woman whose "greatest achievement, it seems, came from brainwashing that third husband to marry her in the first place. He was, in the end, a god. She was, from the beginning, the Devil. "And Ono has become the name of a tired and fake trope that suggests that women are often a problem (if not the problem) , seducing and bewitching men towards misfortune and bad decisions The so-called Yoko Effect is a fallacy, not a real phenomenon. But there are some notable parallels between Meghan and Ono, such as two women accused of breaking historic and beloved British institutions. Perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind is that the distrust and demonization they face are, at least in part, rooted in their race. "Every time we saw her, we shouted horrible things," recalled a fervent Beatles fan about Ono in Philip Norman's book. Shout!: The Beatles in their generation. "Yellow! Chink!" Subtle things like that … Once, outside of Abbey Road, we got this bouquet of yellow roses to give to Yoko. We deliver them first to your spines. Yoko took them and backed down the stairs, thanking us. He hadn't realized they were meant to be an insult. Nor John. He turned and said, "Well, it's about time someone did something decent. " Meanwhile, Meghan constantly attracts the coverage of racist news from the British press, packed with coded language and dog whistles. Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine said the Sussex engagement photo gave her a "disturbing concern," while other pieces of the Daily Mail mentioned Meghan's "rich and exotic DNA,quot; and (inaccurately) invoked her education. in a Los Angeles neighborhood "with gang scars." Even when the tabloids do not use racial harassment language, Meghan is disproportionately attacked to the generally harsh and often absurd criticisms that all members of the royal family receive. While Meghan's wedding arrangements almost killed Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton's choice of the same flowers was "elegant and discreet." When Kate eats an avocado, it is a cure for morning sickness, but when does Meghan eat one? A source of human rights abuse and environmental devastation, of course. Again and again, Meghan has been portrayed in a villainous light. "I think the experience of Meghan Markle has shown me that when you put a woman of color in that space, which has always been abusive, there are particular problems," said British journalist and author Afua Hirsch in a BBC interview Monday. "She is more vulnerable because she is visibly different." The level of hostility that both Ono and Meghan have faced is proof of how significant it is that they are occupying spaces where they are offered, spaces not built for them. And yet, when they have made efforts to change that space, or to find a more protected and sustainable role within it, they are to blame.

Another implication of the Yoko effect (or rather, Yoko Myth) is that he does not assign any power, responsibility or guilt to a man in that relationship, a fact that is quite rich considering the level of fame, privilege and influence of John Lennon and Prince Harry. Even the term "Megxit,quot; itself, although shameless, puts the duke's responsibility and the duchess's joint decision on Meghan. Like Lennon, who was, to be clear, the only instigator of the Beatles' breakup, Prince Harry is known to be frank, a little stubborn, with a rebel streak. And according to his previous comments, it doesn't seem very likely that his wife has armed him with force to defect from the royal family. He has talked about having "wanted,quot; before, as well as his desire for a normal life appearance. "My mother participated greatly in showing me an ordinary life," the prince told Newsweek in 2017. "I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I'm lucky enough to have children, they can also have one." The reason why Harry would want to put more distance between his family and the British press is obvious. He always blamed the media for the death of his mother and when the paparazzi began to report on Meghan while they were dating, he rushed to call the press for harassing her. In an unprecedented statement from Kensington Palace in 2016, he condemned the tabloid's coverage as racist and sexist: "Prince Harry is concerned about Mrs. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her."

The reason why Harry would want to put more distance between his family and the British press is obvious.

"I will always protect my family, and now I have a family to protect," Harry told journalist Tom Bradby when the couple was touring South Africa in October 2019. "Everything (my mother) went through and what It happened incredibly real every day. And not only am I paranoid, but I don't want to repeat the past. And if someone else knew what I know, be a father, be a husband, be anyone, you're probably doing exactly what I'm doing too. " Sussex's youngest son, Archie, is undoubtedly a key factor in his decision to distance himself from the monarchy and all the attention it entails. If they had expected their son to be saved from the realities of being a biracial real, that hope was quickly nullified; Days after Meghan gave birth, a BBC broadcaster compared the couple's newborn with a well-dressed chimpanzee. To face racism, even as a child, is to live with a chronic and harmful stressor, which affects both the mind and the body. If casual and constant racism and denial of humanity itself is an integral part of a real life financed with public funds, which, according to Meghan's experience so far, seems to be, then that real life has become a clear threat to Harry's family.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II sits and laughs with Markle during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the city of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England.

From Harry and Meghan In announcing that they were dating, the Queen has made active efforts to ensure that Meghan feels welcome and accepted in the royal family. And in defense of the Windsor, it is essentially a real tradition to endure bad press, keep calm and continue. Also, given the overwhelming whiteness of the monarchy, it is not surprising that they are not aware of a crucial factor in being an active ally: step up and talk (just as Harry has done through his warnings to the press, candid interviews and pending lawsuits). It is not a matter of pampering, but a gesture of care and consideration. If you want growth and evolution, that is, if the monarchy wants to modernize, emotional inertia cannot be an option. It's a common phenomenon: historically, companies and white brands claim they want to diversify, but they don't do the work to nurture and support newcomers. You cannot expect to benefit from the benefits, public relations and the fanfare of having a "biracial princess,quot; if you are not given the space to feel empowered, heard and accepted. The family spends millions on palace guards and security, a means to protect their physical bodies, but the notion of humanity does not seem to have the same weight or value. The racism Meghan has experienced is treated as benign, when it is actually infected and infected, as evidenced by her emotional and viral interview with ITV in October. And when royalty members lead spoiled and protected lives, lives that provide little experience to resist the prejudices of British and Western society, it is not surprising that (at least yet) they do not understand this. The same seems to be true for many others, in the media and beyond. Only the two color panelists in the BBC last Thursday episode Time to ask They were willing to suggest that Meghan's unfair treatment may be related to her appearance. (For the record, when the moderator asked if anyone in the audience thought that Harry and Meghan had made a bad decision, they didn't raise a hand.) Meanwhile, on the BBC Newsnight That same night, singer Jamelia, who is a black woman, shared that she had also been a victim of undercover racism living in the United Kingdom and "pales in comparison to what I have seen happened to Meghan Markle … No they are only social networks; it is not. They are the main means of communication; they are the sensationalist media. " In response, author and historian Robert Lacey (a white man) was skeptical: "I would like to see the evidence of that." Piers Morgan is another example of someone who repeatedly squawks black women for evidence and then refuses when offered.

Harry and Meghan's decision to abandon high-level real life and spend time outside the United Kingdom is not a symbol of defeat: it is an act of self-respect and preservation.

On Monday, Phillip Schofield, co-host of This morningHe also asked for examples of racism that Meghan suffered, to which the guest Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, lawyer and black activist, replied: "It makes me wonder where you have been for the past two years … Let me explain how racism is the lens of privilege white The white privilege bleaches racist and inflammatory language as unconscious bias Perpetuates the intolerance of intolerant whites as ignorant, defends and protects their private views that were once spoken as bad speech, and then camouflages racist behavior as a error of judgment. " The persistent demand for racism evidence during the "Megxit,quot; news cycle has become, at best, exhausting and, at worst, triggering. I am not surprised that Meghan, who was in Canada when the "Sandringham Summit,quot; occurred, felt that it was not necessary to be physically present for conversations between Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen. It is exhausting to ask for his humanity to be recognized only so that his mistreatment is minimized or denied, over and over again. It is possible that Harry and Meghan's decision and the dialogue he is creating can help both the monarchy and the British media evolve into something that is not only more diverse and inclusive, but more self-aware (either to review and rephrase old myths or simply setting the tone for the future). Even so, it is not the responsibility of blacks or other minorities to teach Racism 101 to their white peers, not through interviews and certainly not through their lives. Meghan may have married someone whose family comes with a lot of luggage, but she didn't sign up to be a case study. Harry and Meghan's decision to abandon high-level real life and spend time outside the United Kingdom is not a symbol of defeat: it is an act of self-respect and preservation. The movement has been and will undoubtedly continue to be painted by critics as a selfish avoidance of responsibilities, but it is more a change. It's not about whether the Sussex are obedient or not, but to whom. In a 2015 essay for Elle, before becoming a duchess she was even on her radar, Meghan recalled a particularly formative memory: “I was at home in Los Angeles at a university break when my mother was called the word & # 39; N & # 39 ;. We were leaving a concert and she was not leaving a parking lot fast enough for another driver. My skin rushed through the heat while looking at my mother. With eyes full of tears of hate, I could only exhale a whisper of words, so silent that they were barely audible: "Okay, mommy." I was trying to temper the air full of anger that permeates our little silver Volvo. ” Even then, Meghan knew that some fights just aren't worth it, not when your opponent doesn't deserve your time or energy, or when your family's well-being is at stake. When they left the parking lot, Meghan sat down with a simple reason for her withdrawal: "I shared my mother's pain, but she wanted us to be safe." ●