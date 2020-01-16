The Atlanta Hawks' ground guard, Jeff Teague, in exchange with Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA News

The Atlanta Hawks got help on Thursday for point guard Trae Young, making an exchange with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, according to reports.

ESPN He was the first to report the news.

The Hawks will also acquire guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen Crabbe was handed over to the Timberwolves.

Image:

Trae Young has averaged 35.2 minutes per game, which is the 13th most in the NBA



Teague, 31, is an 11-year veteran who played his first seven seasons with the Hawks, becoming the All-Star team in the 2014-15 season.

He has averaged 12.7 points with 5.8 assists in 746 career games with the Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Timberwolves.

In its third season in Minnesota, Teague scored 13.2 points per game with 6.1 assists in 34 games (13 starts).

Graham, 26, has averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 33 games in his first season with the Timberwolves. He has 4.3 points per game and 2.2 rebounds in 158 games in four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets and Timberwolves.

Crabbe, 27, averages 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 28 games with the Hawks.

In 372 career games for seven seasons, the Cal product has scored 9.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds for the Portland Trail Blazers, Nets and Hawks.