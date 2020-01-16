Taylor Swift Miss Americana documentary will arrive on Netflix on January 31

The new Taylor Swift documentary has a release date. It will air on Netflix on January 31, 2020, and is called Miss americana. His fans are delighted with the news and sound on social networks. Taylor shared the news on his official Instagram account, where he has 125.6 million followers and fans have been waiting for the movie for months. Before the 90-minute film is directed to Netflix, it will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2020.

At 30, Taylor is starting the year with a bang. Although he had a setback with the failure of the film Cats, there is a great reason to suspect that Miss americana It will be a victory for the Grammy winner.

The description of the movie is as follows.

A look at the iconic pop artist Taylor Swift during a moment of transformation in his life as he embraces his role as singer / songwriter and harnesses the full power of his voice.

Miss Americana promises to be a raw look at the life of Taylor Swift and fans are delighted that they finally have this inner look at the star.

You can see the movie poster that Taylor Swift shared on Instagram in the following video player.

While Taylor has been busy with the awards season and preparing for the Grammys, she has taken time for herself and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn while the couple spent time in the Maldives during the New Year.

It seems that things are getting serious between Taylor and Joe and fans like this couple. Taylor and Joe kept their relationship private for quite some time and because of that, nobody is exactly sure how long they have been together. Taylor and Joe Alwyn seemed completely obsessed when they attended the Golden Globes this month.

While Taylor may have been criticized in the past for some of their relationships, fans love Taylor and Joe as a couple and many people expect the two to achieve it in the long term.

What do you think of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn as a couple? Are you a fan of the couple?

Ad

Are you eager to see? Miss americana When do you go out at the Sundance Film Festival or on Netflix?



Post views:

0 0