Tatum O & # 39; Neal shows his scarred body in the middle of a battle against rheumatoid arthritis

The actress of 'Wicked Wicked Games' shares a shocking image of his bruised and scarred back when he opens up on his health problems with rheumatoid arthritis.

Actress Tatum O & # 39; Neal He shows his scars in a sincere publication that documents his battle against rheumatoid arthritis.

The "Moon paper"Star went to Instagram on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 to share a striking image of his bruised and scarred back, as a result of autoimmune disease.

"Living with rheumatoid arthritis. A scratch scar on my right hip. And the back surgery scar from eight years ago," subtitled the injection. "My last back surgery scar has been on the front since February."

She added: "And all those red marks are of thermal pads, I should probably reject them a little."

Despite the amazing revelation, the 56-year-old woman has assured her followers that she is improving, writing: "Believe it or not, this is me really improving," before offering words of support to others fighting the condition.

"Greetings to all and rheumatoid arthritis can go to hell."

<br />

O & # 39; Neal has been open about his health problems on social networks, and previously went to Instagram on Sunday, January 12, 2020 to document his progress.

"Hello, I have been in a crap of rheumatoid arthritis but finally I feel a little better," he published on the site to share photos. "I hate sending text messages because my hands hurt right now … so if I don't answer I promise you it's nothing personal."

<br />

In March 2019, he noted that he had undergone a spinal procedure known as anterior lumbar intercorporal fusion (ALIF).