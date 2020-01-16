Taraji P. Henson talks about 50 Cent talking about & # 39; Empire & # 39 ;: & # 39; Why tear down another black person for the competition? & # 39;

The Empire star, Taraji P. Henson, visited the T.I. podcast, expeditiously, where he directed the 50 Cent public hits to the Empire show, seeing them as the competition of his popular show, Power.

"Our program has nothing to do with your program, we are talking about two different issues. Do you understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person for the competition? Are there a million other programs with which can you compete? And do that publicly, it's embarrassing, "he told TI

