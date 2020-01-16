Taraji P. Henson talks about 50 Cent talking about & # 39; Empire & # 39 ;: & # 39; Why tear down another black person for the competition? & # 39;

The Empire star, Taraji P. Henson, visited the T.I. podcast, expeditiously, where he directed the 50 Cent public hits to the Empire show, seeing them as the competition of his popular show, Power.

"Our program has nothing to do with your program, we are talking about two different issues. Do you understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person for the competition? Are there a million other programs with which can you compete? And do that publicly, it's embarrassing, "he told TI

50 has taken several photos in the program, including Empire's accusation of copying Power's marketing strategy.

"POWER Season 2 is incredibly good, trust me. I have the best writers and show runner. I like Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don't like them copying marketing," he wrote 50 in a deleted Instagram post since then.

Empire is preparing to close its curtains since the sixth season will be the last of the program.