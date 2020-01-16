Taraji P. Henson returns to 50 Cent for disapproving & # 39; Empire & # 39 ;: & # 39; It's embarrassing & # 39;

WENN / Avalon / Nicky Nelson

Cookie Lyon cartoonist is baffled about why the star and co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; Try to tear down another show starring black actors, stating: & # 39; Our show has nothing to do with your show & # 39 ;.

Taraji P. Henson has called 50 cents for flying his show "Empire"The Golden Globe winner actress applauded the rapper / actor during his recent appearance. YOU.the podcast "Expeditously."

Insisting that the Lee Daniels-co-created series did not copy 50 Cent & # 39; s "Power"said the actress," Our program has nothing to do with your program, we are talking about two different issues. "He continued to criticize the notorious Internet troll for choosing a program that predominantly had a cast and black team." Does he understand what I did to get here? Why tear down another black person to compete? Are there a million other shows that you can compete with? And doing that publicly is embarrassing. "

<br />

Taraji's comments were in response to Fif's many diss in the FOX drama series when he accused the program of copying the "Power" marketing campaign. "The second season of & # 39; POWER & # 39; is incredibly good, trust me. I have the best writers and show runner. I like it Terrence Howard and Taraji Henson. I don't like to copy the marketing, "he wrote in a deleted post on Instagram.

Comparing a picture of the cast of "Empire" and an old image of the Fifth hip-hop group Unit GHe also said: "They copy my shit, but that's great, that's my old shit."

Taraji replied on Twitter: "I pay attention to the cents of $ NO."

The 49-year-old star changed his tone a little when he spoke to TheWrap, saying: "50 Cent is a comedian. He loves to press buttons. He's a funny guy. I never got offended. In any case, I thought he was trying to hit [Howard]. He's jealous of his appearance. "

Meanwhile, star of "Power" Naturi naughton He was more deliberate when talking about the comparison between the two shows. "There is no comparison, really," he said. "I feel that the community, it could be the urban community, it could be Hollywood, trying to unite us all together because there is a black protagonist, there is a black wife who is like the boss, Tasha and Cookie [Taraji P. Henson]. We are not all the same. And if you see & # 39; Power & # 39 ;, you will know that we are not equal. In fact, I think they have overcome that facade. "