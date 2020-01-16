Taliban offer to reduce violence in Afghanistan before agreement with the US UU.

"Peace for our people means the end of violence," Mohib said. "That's why we insist that a ceasefire is necessary to create an environment conducive to conversations."

A ceasefire, he added, "will demonstrate to the Afghan people and government that our enemies not only take peace seriously, but it is under their control to keep their part in a future agreement."

Trump's collapse of talks threw US policy on Afghanistan into confusion, and he raised fears that Trump, a long-time public about his tiredness with the war, could take troops out of the country even without an agreement . But it also provided a window of reflection on a peace process that many considered too rushed.

Afghan leaders, worried that their US allies would sell them, saw the opportunity to correct the course and urged a full restart that emphasized a ceasefire as a condition for the resumption of talks.

The Taliban used the break to save the divisions in their own ranks, especially the suspicions of many in the army about any agreement. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban deputy who led the talks, traveled to Pakistan and held several large meetings, some with up to 300 commanders and high and medium level officials, to take them on board with what he said was the best deal I could negotiate.

Approximately one month after the break, US diplomats, led by chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, began silently analyzing the confidence-building measures that could redirect negotiations. That included the release of several Taliban leaders from prison, a measure that officials hope Taliban negotiators can use to pressure their own military to agree to reduce violence.

During his first visit to Afghanistan in November, Trump announced the resumption of negotiations. He said the Taliban were interested in a ceasefire. His comments, which seemed to echo the desire of the Afghan government, seemed to surprise both the militants and their own officials. But both sides returned to the table in hopes of finding ways to significantly reduce bloodshed so that the agreement could move forward.

Mujib Mashal reported from Kabul and Taimoor Shah from Kandahar, Afghanistan. Fahim Abed contributed reports from Kabul and Thomas Gibbons-Neff of Washington.