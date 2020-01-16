Taika Waititi is approaching for the new & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; movie

WENN / Instar

According to reports, Disney and Lucasfilm are in talks with the director of & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; on the development of a new installment of the space fantasy movie franchise.

Taika Waititi He will probably expand his relationship with Disney after being entrusted to continue the story of one of Marvel's favorite superheroes, Thor. According to reports, the studio and Lucasfilm have approached the filmmaker to develop a new "Star Wars" movie.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, but the site said it is unclear to what extent the negotiations have been moving forward. It is also unknown whether the project is the same or separate from the one Kevin Kevin is developing, with whom Waititi was working closely on "Thor: Ragnarok".

As usual, Disney and Lucasfilm remain silent about conversations about future projects that have not been officially approved.

If the agreement is closed, it will be the first time that Waititi is working on a large-screen installation of the space fantasy franchise. He, however, is no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe, as he directed the final episode of the first season of the live action series. "The Mandalorian"which airs on Disney +. He also voiced a bounty hunting droid called IG-11 in the series.

Waititi won more recognition with his 2019 movie "Jojo Rabbit", which won six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson) and Best adapted script. He is currently working on the sports comedy movie "The next goal wins"protagonist Michael Fassbender Y Elisabeth Moss, before setting the next "Thor" movie, "Thor: love and thunder".

The possible participation of Waititi in the franchise of the movie "Star Wars" comes after "game of Thrones"The creators David Benioff and DB Weiss left their own planned trilogy, which was initially used to mark the beginning of the post-Skywalkera era and will be launched in 2022. The two writers cited their busy schedule as the reason for their withdrawal, already who signed a five-year, $ 250 million general agreement with Netflix in August 2019.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"Director Rian Johnson was also developing his own trilogy, but now he is focusing on a sequel to his surprise Oscar-nominated success."Knives outside"It is not clear if he is still working on his" Star Wars "project.