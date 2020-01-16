T.I.'s son, King Harris, is apparently the instigator of the viral video fight

Instagram

Meanwhile, his rapper father went to an Instagram Live session just a few hours after the video appeared, documenting his fun-filled time at a club in Atlanta with his friends and wife Tiny.

New details about King harris& # 39; recent fight has emerged online. Unlike the video, he saw the son of YOU. He seems to be at the losing end, it has been reported that King was the culprit and was accused of being the instigator of the fight.

The parents of some children who attend the same school as King told Gossip of the City that the curly-haired boy was the one who started it all. According to them, King "paid other children to force the boy with whom he struggled to take off his shirt from the sniper band he was wearing." Apparently, the boy did not allow them to take off his shirt and everything led to the fight.

This comes only one day after a video about King and a boy fighting in what appeared to be a bathroom at his school. In the clip of less than 30 seconds, the young rapper was being hit by his opponent before throwing it and starting to hit him. There were several other students at his side, but they simply watched without interfering.

Tip has not yet addressed this issue, but continued Instagram live Only a few hours after the clip arrived on the Internet. The rapper "No Mediocre" was having the best time of his life in an Atlanta club with his friends and wife Tiny Harris (Cotta Tameka) But unlike Tip, Tiny didn't seem so excited to be in the club. This led people to speculate that Tiny was exhausted due to the fight.

"Tiny seems so miserable. No matter how much I try to hide it. Smh," said one. "Tiny seems to be upset. But she's trapped taking care of her husband. She would definitely be home with my son. But that's not here or there," another suspected, with a rattling: "Tiny looks sad."