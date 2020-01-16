Syrian War: more than 20 killed in air strikes against Idlib controlled by the rebels | news from Syria

At least 21 people have died in the province of Idlib, controlled by Syria's rebels, when Syrian government forces and their Russian allies intensified an air offensive in the northwest of the country, according to rescue workers operating in areas controlled by the opposition.

A new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey came into effect on Sunday, which supports the opposing parties in the Syrian conflict, which has lasted more than eight years, but the violence has continued.

Plus:

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said air strikes and barrel bombs attacked a vegetable market in Ariha city on Wednesday, as well as repair shops in an industrial area, a few hundred meters away. From the market.

At least 19 people were killed in attacks on the market and nearby stores, including a Civil Defense volunteer, Ahmed Sheikho, spokesman for the group, told Al Jazeera.

A man also died in the village of Has as a result of an air attack by the Syrian government, Sheikho said, while a young woman succumbed to injuries sustained in an earlier attack, which took place before the last ceasefire was implemented.

The least 82 people were injured in Wednesday's attacks and the death toll is likely to increase, according to the White Helmets.

21 innocent people have lost their lives today, and 82 others have been injured as a result of the Russian terrorist regime / attacks against #Idlib Y #Ariha market and many other places in the north #Syria. The death toll will increase as many are seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/OSbgkynMz2 – White helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) January 15, 2020

The bombing involved several vehicles in the industrial zone, trapping the charred bodies of motorists, said a correspondent for the AFP news agency.

Mustafa, who runs a repair shop in the area, told AFP that he returned to find the destroyed workshop and his four employees trapped under the rubble. It was not immediately clear if they had survived.

"This is not the neighborhood I left two minutes ago," Mustafa said.

People inspect the destruction caused by government airstrikes in the city of Ariha, Idlib province (Ghaith Alsayed /AP Photo)

The attacks occur days after a brief pause. The ceasefire negotiated by Moscow, which supports the Syrian government, and Turkey, which supports the rebels, staggered on Tuesday night when air strikes attacked a number of cities in the southern part of Idlib province.

The short-term ceasefire follows an earlier truce announced at the end of August, after government attacks killed more than 1,000 civilians in four months, according to the UN.

Residents and rescue workers said that many towns and villages in the southern region of the province are now empty as a result of the Russian-backed Syrian government's offensive that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people since it began in April.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement Wednesday that the world body is increasingly concerned about the safety of civilians.

"The UN urges all parties, and those who have influence over them, to ensure the protection of civilians and civil infrastructure, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

The UN, which is responsible for delivering most of the aid to Idlib, warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe as people flee from fighting to the overcrowded Turkish border area.

There are already about one million displaced people living near the border, and the official camps are already at full capacity.

Sara Kayyali, a Syrian researcher at Human Rights Watch, said almost four million civilians are "essentially trapped,quot; in Idlib due to the constant bombardment.

"It is likely that many of these attacks against protected civil infrastructure, where there is a large civil presence and without a real military objective, are war crimes," Kayyali told Al Jazeera.

"Although human rights organizations are expanding their operations, they simply cannot meet the demands," he said.

Kayyali said that many families now stay "outdoors, in the freezing weather,quot; without "tents, without shelter, without food."

"If they are not being bombed, they are dying because they are hungry," he said.

Government-led attacks have hit mainly areas near the M5 strategic highway, one of the most important arteries of Syria's transport network before the war broke out.

The Syrian government has been struggling to take control of the highway, which links the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, something that would allow it to connect cities under its control and boost trade.

The northwest region is home to almost three million people, approximately half of whom were transferred there in large groups from other parts of the country had been arrested by rebels and were retaken by pro-government forces.

The war in Syria has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions since it began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.