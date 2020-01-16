Home Entertainment Steve Harvey on Kelly Clarkson Replacing his daytime talk show: "I'm happy...

Steve Harvey on Kelly Clarkson Replacing his daytime talk show: "I'm happy for her!"

Steve Harvey's daytime talk show may have been replaced by Kelly Clarkson's show, but the comedian says he's not salty and "happy,quot; by the former pop star.

"I'm back on TV, you know. Everyone thought I was gone. But I'm happy for the people. You know, I'm a person of faith, so when a door closes for me, I just walk down the hall! It's more doors! You just have to continue down the hall. So I open other doors, and I'm back on TV, and I'm happy for everyone … I like Kelly Clarkson, I'm happy for her, "he told Ellen.

