Steve Harvey on Kelly Clarkson Replacing his daytime talk show: "I'm happy for her!"

Steve Harvey's daytime talk show may have been replaced by Kelly Clarkson's show, but the comedian says he's not salty and "happy,quot; by the former pop star.

"I'm back on TV, you know. Everyone thought I was gone. But I'm happy for the people. You know, I'm a person of faith, so when a door closes for me, I just walk down the hall! It's more doors! You just have to continue down the hall. So I open other doors, and I'm back on TV, and I'm happy for everyone … I like Kelly Clarkson, I'm happy for her, "he told Ellen.

The Harvey program was already picked up by Facebook Watch and changed its name, STEVE on Watch.

He says he even told his best friend to watch the Clarkson program.

"One of my friends said: & # 39; Man, it's very nice of you to be happy for someone who replaced your program & # 39;. I said: & # 39; I'm happy for her & # 39 ;. He said: & # 39; So you watch [his show]? & # 39; I said, "I'm not so happy!"

Such a class act.