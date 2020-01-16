Stedman Graham and I agreed that marriage will separate us

%MINIFYHTML84879414983708a7d9df011c688f41c411% %MINIFYHTML84879414983708a7d9df011c688f41c412%

By opening her three-decade relationship with her lifelong boyfriend, the media mogul explains why she chose a & # 39; spiritual association & # 39; with him instead of marriage.

Oprah Winfrey She chose a "spiritual partnership" with her lifelong boyfriend, Stedman Graham, about marriage.

The media mogul talked about his three-decade relationship with the 68-year-old woman in an essay for OprahMag.com on Thursday, January 16, revealing that he considers his link to be what author Gary Zukav defines as an "association between equal for the purpose of spiritual growth. "

The 65-year-old woman also shared that supporting each other in independence and goals has been key to the success of the unconventional union.

"Our relationship works because he (Stedman) created an identity beyond being & # 39; the man of Oprah & # 39;", he shared, referring to his teaching of Identity Leadership worldwide and several books he has written about the topic. "And because we share all the values ​​that matter (integrity is number one). And because we enjoy seeing the other fulfill and manifest his destiny and purpose."

While Graham asked for Winfrey's hand in marriage in 1993, the star revealed that she was not willing to compromise her career to walk down the hall, insisting they would have separated if they had married.

"In 1993, the moment after I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts. I realized that I didn't really want a marriage," he said. "I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know that he felt I was worthy of being his mistress, but he didn't want the sacrifices, the commitments, the daily commitment necessary for a marriage to work. My Life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it. He and I agree that if we had made the marital knot, we wouldn't be together yet. "