Sporting News & # 39; college basketball mid-season All-America team 2019-20

I have written this many times before, but the message is still working: being a mid-season American means that the job is halfway done.

It means we know who those players are. We have seen what they are capable of achieving. And now they have a responsibility to continue doing so until they achieve what is possible for their teams. Last year, 80 percent of our first midseason team achieved the same honor in the postseason. The previous year, it was 60 percent.

However, in 2011-12, Kentucky center Anthony Davis was not in our first midseason team. However, we said that he would probably end up not only making the first team, but also end up being the player of the year. However, I had to prove it. And he did.

Perhaps there is again someone capable of running in the second half like Davis. Or maybe we have already identified the best players in the university basket, and the fun of the second half will be to sit down and see how they show us why.

With that, Sporting News presents its All-America mid-season college basketball team 2019-20:

First team of all Americans

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Key Statistics: 19.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, .627 FG pct.

Defining game: 24 points, eight rebounds, 10 of 14 shots in the 89-62 victory over Virginia Tech in Maui Invitational

Someone out there gave the people of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, which presents the annual Naismith Award, about Toppin. Yes, the Naismith people were informed about Toppin. They had it on their 50-player preseason watch list, which is one of the few places where their potential was recognized before entering the Maui Invitational and beginning to dazzle everyone in Lahaina, including NBA scouts. Toppin has scored in double figures in all games, except one, an explosion of Grambling State in which it was not necessary. He has made half of his shots or more (usually more) in all Dayton games, except one.

Markus Howard, PG, Marquette

Key Statistics: 26.8 ppg, 2.9 apg, .439 3 point pct.

Defining game: 51 points, 9 of 17 3-point shots, 14 of 17 free throws in the 101-79 victory over USC at Orlando Invitational

At his current pace, Howard will finish his career at Marquette as the most prolific top scorer since J.J. Redick finished in Duke with 2,769 points. That would put Howard among the best scorers in college basketball. He has produced six games this year of 30 or more points, and has increased his average by almost two points per game, while only taking one more shot on average than his third year. Marquette lost two headlines to be transferred from the team last year, but the Golden Eagles have managed to remain competitive against a difficult calendar.

Myles Powell, SG, Seton Hall

Key Statistics: 21.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.4 apg

Defining game: 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, 10 of 21 shots in the 83-71 victory at Xavier

Powell's senior season has been interrupted by a sprained ankle and a concussion, as if there was something against him in addition to five opposing defenders. But somehow he continues through power and excels. Powell is hard to cover, but more than that, it's hard. In a team with three regulars that measure 6-10 or more, he is the rebounder number 3. Opponents often give him a treatment without cheating or defense assistance, as Xavier did when assigning the star Naji Marshall to defend him , and he works until the opponent simply cannot keep up or make a difference.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon

Key Statistics: 19.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 5.9 apg

Defining game: 29 points, six assists, 6 of 9 3-point shots in the 78-69 victory against the State of Arizona

Only one of the six best scorers in the Oregon Ducks was in that position a year ago. So how have ducks changed so much so perfectly? Coach Dana Altman helps a lot, but it could be even more important to have a veteran point, an excellent veteran point guard, in Pritchard. He has taken full command of this team and has made amazing progress during his senior season. His average score rose almost 50 percent over last year. And when Oregon needed to obtain a consistent production in the stretch of an attractive 71-70 victory in Michigan, he scored the nine points of the Ducks in the final 4:14 of the regulation, and six of his eight in overtime.

Luka Garza, C, Iowa

Key Statistics: 22.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg, .556 target field pct.

Defining game: 17 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks in the 72-61 victory over Texas Tech in Las Vegas Invitational

It is a measure of his willingness to put everything he has in trying to win that Garza's best games this season – 44 points against Michigan, 34 against Penn State, 18 rebounds against Nebraska – have been defeated. When things are not going well for the Hawkeyes, it does not yield. And when things are going well, it's usually because of him. It is one of the most versatile greats in college basketball, capable of stepping on the 3-point line (35.6 percent accuracy) and finishing with any hand on the pole. He has published 10 double doubles and reached four personal fouls only three times.

Second team of all Americans

Vernon Carey, C, Duke

Key Statistics: 17.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.9 blocks

Defining game: 26 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks in the 87-75 victory at Michigan State

If there was enough room for six players in the first All-America team, Carey would be the sixth. He is estoclose to achieve this, and a strong second half will probably place him in the final team. Carey's first night in college basketball was not memorable (although his Blue Devils defeated Kansas in the Champions Classic), but has grown rapidly since then. He has delivered seven games of 20 points or more and eight double doubles. He would do well to improve his free throw, given how often he receives a foul.

Malachi Flynn, PG, State of San Diego

Key Statistics: 16.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.8 apg, .452 target field pct.

Defining game: 22 points, five rebounds, four assists, 10 of 10 free throws in the 77-68 victory in the state of Utah

After spending his first two years in the state of Washington, Flynn transferred to play for the Aztecs and is flourishing after spending the (mandatory) year of residence. He is in command of the last undefeated team remaining in Division I college basketball, helping the Aztecs defeat opponents like Utah, Iowa, Creighton and BYU. He rarely sits when SDSU plays an important competition; When the team had problems in a road game against Fresno State, he left with 40 and contributed 22 points and five rebounds.

Jordan Nwora, PF, Louisville

Key Statistics: 20.4 ppg, 7.4 rpg, .440 3 point pct.

Defining game: 23 points, 12 rebounds, 4 of 6 3-point shots in the 87-74 victory in Miami

Nwora is having a year almost silently spectacular, constantly drilling great triples even in an offensive whose other options have been sporadic at best and whose game of shipowner is a work in progress. In the disappointing defeat at the Cardinals' home against the State of Florida, Nwora fought almost alone and scored 32 points in 11 of 15 shots. Nwora has made multiple triples in all but four games and connected four or more five times. Despite playing so often away from the goal in the offense, he has produced four double-figure bounce games.

Cassius Winston, PG, State of Michigan

Key Statistics: 18.8 ppg, 6.2 apg, .366 3 point pct.

Defining game: 32 points, nine assists, 11 of 19 shots in the 87-69 victory over Michigan

It may seem out of place to mention the tragedy that affected Winston and his family, the loss of younger brother Zachary in early November, but it is an indissoluble part of his senior season. There is no doubt that his game was affected by what happened, but in recent weeks he has returned to the domain that was the norm in his junior season. And that, in turn, raised the Spartans. His performance in the Michigan game was one of the best of his career.

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Key Statistics: 18.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.1 apg

Defining game: 37 points, six rebounds, four steals in the 93-85 loss to the state of Michigan in Maui Invitational

It is not common for a player's most important game to be defeat, but Edwards demonstrated what he is capable of achieving, and what Georgia is, when he plays at his best, when he scored 33 points in the second half against the Spartans , almost throwing the Bulldogs almost lifeless to an annoying victory after losing 21 points at halftime. Edwards has since been more moderate, but UGA is starting to win the kind of games that could put the team in the NCAA Tournament. In no way does that happen without the threat and production that Edwards provides.

All Americans from the third team

– Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas

– Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

– Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota

– Kamar Baldwin, G. Butler

– Beautiful Achiuwa, C, Memphis