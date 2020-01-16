South Africa vs England – Live match coverage

Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope galvanized England with an uninterrupted position of 76 after South Africa threatened to take over the third Test the first day in Port Elizabeth.

Stokes (38th) and Pope (39th), new ICC cricketers of the year, led tourists to 224-4 on stumps after meeting in 148-4 with England reeling in an easy-paced field.

The association assured that England, disputing its 500th Test abroad, would not waste the advantage won by Captain Joe Root (27) in the draw, an advantage offset by the search turnaround of Kushav Maharaj (1-55 of 32 envelopes) and a Proteas sewing attack survey, directed by Kagiso Rabada (2-48).

The captain of South Africa, Faf du Plessis, tried to laugh at his sixth consecutive throw, despite approaching the Nasser Hussain test record of 10 successively as England's captain, but his frustration grew when England's openers Dom Sibley (36) and Zak Crawley (44) lay down to get 61 in the first session.

It was the first time since 2011 that an opening English couple had come to lunch on the first day of an unharmed test: Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook were the last two to do so at The Oval, the only scare that occurred when Crawley tried to take out to Kagiso Rabada's third installment and the top edge of the ball just out of reach of Anrich Nortje's extended hand midway.

South Africa recovered in the resumption, drowning the running speed with precise fields on the side of the legs backed by precise bowling to restrict England to 56 races in a 31-hour session during the afternoon during which both starters were fired.

Sibley fell in fourth place after lunch, working Rabada around the corner just to find Dean Elgar in the throat to gobble the opportunity and break the association in 70.

With Maharaj finding a slow turn to tie one end, granting 22 runs of 19 overs, the score was dragged forward: Joe Denly (25 of 100 balls) struggling to rotate the blow after almost driving to Elgar's hands on the cover short when he had only one in his name before moving to double figures for the 21st time in 24 strokes.

England had just climbed its 100 when Crawley fell six races before making his first Test fifty, undone by a heavy blow in the ravine of the leg by Rassie van der Dussen in Nortje, the diving fielder who juggles the ball before hang on.

The root could have disappeared before scoring, a spiky Maharaj sweep that reached the Nortje that ran quickly in the first rebound, and three balls after tea. Denly was very far from his land when Hamza was shy from the wicket square. the stumps when I was 13.

His relief was short-lived, Denly undone by a delicious bowling game, beaten by Maharaj's rhythm and hit in the back pad in front of half, South Africa won the decision in the review.

Television referee Joel Wilson quickly returned to action when Maharaj reviewed a decision & # 39; not ruled out & # 39; against Stokes when the all-terrain had two for reps only to show that the batter was hit a fraction off the line.

Frustration quickly turned into rejoicing for the hosts when Rabada knocked down the top of Root's stump with a delivery that remained a bit low to leave England reeling in 148-4.

At that time, pacemaker Mark Wood, called aside by the injured James Anderson about 11 months after his last first-class game, might have wondered if he would have to put on bowling boots before the day was over.

Stokes may have followed Root by 10, but a quick half chance for Pieter Malan with a short leg escaped him from his right hand, and then again by 11 when an edge of the debutante Dane Paterson fell short of Du Plessis in the First slip

The scares declined as Stokes and Pope found greater fluidity against an exhausting attack by heat and humidity.

The arrival of the new ball gave England a new impetus: Pope collected three consecutive limits against Nortje to help the fifty races rise from 98 balls.

Pope celebrated the milestone of society by punching the next installment through the offside for four and Stokes made sure England finished with a positive note by crushing Rabada over half of the wicket for the penultimate.

