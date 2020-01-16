Soleil Moon Frye promises "Punky Brewster's reboot,quot; magical "-" There's something so special about her "

NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, has officially picked up the Punk Brewster Restarts with an order of ten episodes, and the star Soleil Moon Frye says that re-playing the title character more than three decades after the original series aired has been "an incredible experience."

Frye told him We weekly at the CORE charity gala just a few hours before NBC announced that they had picked up the program that shooting the pilot was "dreamer,quot;, and when he went to work every day he cried with joy and gratitude.

In the restart, fans will see Punky living as a single mother of three children who is trying to get her life back after a divorce. Freddie Prinze Jr. plays Punky's ex-husband, and fans of the original series will be happy to hear that Cherie Johnson, who played Punky's best friend, is part of the reboot.

"Reconnecting with Cherie was so magical and Freddie Prinze Jr. is a dreamer to work and amazing," said Frye. “It felt like magic. He really did. The whole experience, the public … I had tears, they had tears. Punk, there is something so special about her because she is a human being who lives and breathes. I feel that (she) brings to light the super powers in all of us. "

The 1980s comedy featured the intelligent and creative orphan Punky Brewster raised by her adoptive father, Henry, and she handled all the problems that arose with "Punky Power." Frye was only seven years old when he got the role. , and played the character for four seasons.

The series was aired on NBC from 1984 to 1986 before it was canceled, but was immediately resumed for two more seasons in syndication. Now, the 43-year-old man is married to producer Jason Goldberg and they have four children.

In 2018, long before the Punk Brewster it was talking about restarting – said Frye We weekly Your thoughts on where the character would be today. She said she could be a fashion designer who possibly welcomed a lot of children. You may have even adopted some children.

Frye said the character has many possibilities, and that she would be "totally happy,quot; with the people who call her Punky until she is 90 years old.

After NBC announced that they had resumed the restart, Frye took Instagram to share an emotional video with her fans. She wrote in the caption that her Punky fans are like a family, and that "she will do everything possible to make you proud." I am deeply humiliated #PUNKYPOWER FOREVER! 🌈❤️🌈❤️ ".

Punk Brewster It will premiere in Peacock later this year. The launch of the new transmission service is scheduled for April 15.



