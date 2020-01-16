Slightly drunk, Jamie Foxx admits that he is a member of the Mile High Club

Jamie Foxx Surely he knows how to have fun.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the Just mercy The actor did not ask for mercy while playing a round of "burning questions." The star contained nothing with its responses to the host. Ellen Degeneres, making one of the funniest deliveries of this game in a long time.

The host's first question was about Foxx's social life. As she said, "When was the last time you celebrated all night?"

Without losing his rhythm, Foxx replied: "I'm still at the party. I was partying all night. My birthday was December 13, I'm sleepy and I'm a little drunk since December 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo Dicaprio".

Foxx had a big party for his 52nd birthday last month. As a source told E! News at that time, the star began her birthday celebrations celebrating at the Warwick Nightclub in Los Angeles until around 2 a.m. and, apparently, that party has not stopped.

Next, DeGeneres asked: "What other celebrity, besides you, organizes the best parties?"