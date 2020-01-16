Slightly drunk, Jamie Foxx admits that he is a member of the Mile High Club

Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
Jamie Foxx Surely he knows how to have fun.
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, the Just mercy The actor did not ask for mercy while playing a round of "burning questions." The star contained nothing with its responses to the host. Ellen Degeneres, making one of the funniest deliveries of this game in a long time.
The host's first question was about Foxx's social life. As she said, "When was the last time you celebrated all night?"
Without losing his rhythm, Foxx replied: "I'm still at the party. I was partying all night. My birthday was December 13, I'm sleepy and I'm a little drunk since December 13. Every night. I'm like Leonardo Dicaprio".
Foxx had a big party for his 52nd birthday last month. As a source told E! News at that time, the star began her birthday celebrations celebrating at the Warwick Nightclub in Los Angeles until around 2 a.m. and, apparently, that party has not stopped.
Next, DeGeneres asked: "What other celebrity, besides you, organizes the best parties?"
Again, without losing his rhythm, Foxx replied: "Sean P. Diddy, Puff Daddy Combs." Diddy turned 50 on November 4 and organized a big party full of stars on December 14, so it is possible that the rapper's party was part of the ongoing Foxx celebrations.
Things got juicy when DeGeneres started asking about Foxx's love life.
When asked what his idea of a perfect date was, the star joked: "Oh, man. Reading the Scriptures. Just trying to get closer to the Lord. Hallelujah, Lord Jesus. Trying to be faith tonight, will you save me, Lord Jesus ? "
Then, the host asked if Foxx was a member of the Mile High club, as are so many celebrities.
As Foxx joked, "Am I a member of the mile high club? Does that mean you take drugs when you are on the plane? Yes, I smoke. I smoke it."
In search of a real answer, DeGeneres replied: "That is not what that means, and you know it."
Finally, Foxx admitted: "Yes, I am."
One of the funniest moments of the game was when Foxx revealed what shames his daughters:Corinne Foxx Y Anelise Bishop"The most about him."
As the Oscar winner replied: "I don't wear underwear all the time. It's not a bad thing, I'm a natural person."
"And so, sometimes, when I am working on things, my children," the star continued, before reacting to the audience's response with: "Okay, let's go to something else. You have an expression of horror on your face." .
In response, DeGeneres joked: "Yes, because no child wants to see his father walking without underwear!"
For his part, Foxx joked: "I know, I know. I'm just trying to be honest and honest, and I'm being persecuted for that!"
Now, place your trays in their vertical positions and watch the rest of the video to hear Foxx's epic impression of Jay Z.
