Singer B2K Raz B released at $ 5K Bond after DUI arrest

B2K star Root B He faces a charge of driving under the influence (DUI) after an arrest in California on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

The singer's Mercedes-Benz was stopped by a police officer in Burbank after a red light had passed, and during the traffic stop, the 34-year-old man, who did not have his driver's license, said he was lost.

According to TMZ, Raz confessed to having drunk alcohol and smoking marijuana hours earlier, which caused the police to conduct sobriety tests in the field, which failed.

He was subsequently arrested and reserved for the DUI.

Raz, real name of & # 39; Mario Monte Thornton, has been released on a bail of $ 5,000.

The news of his arrest comes less than a year after the "Bump, Bump, Bump" star was arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on charges of domestic violence. However, the case was abandoned by the authorities in May 2019 due to lack of evidence.