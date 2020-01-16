Sidharth Malhotra movies in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra Movies Sidharth Malhotra 2012

Student of the year

Making his Bollywood debut in a Karan Johar movie is a dream for any actor and we are sure that Sidharth agrees with us on this. Sidharth Malhotra was first seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's Student of the Year along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The Sidharth Malhotra movie was a complete Bollywood package as you would expect from a Karan Johar movie, as it had a lot of drama, comedy, romance and heartbreak. The trio that made its debut in this film has been strengthening since the launch and showed that Karan Johar has a great eye for talent.

2014

Hasee Toh Phasee

Hasee Toh Phasee brought together two relatively new faces on the big screen: Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. This Sidharth Malhotra movie was not your conventional love story and that is probably the most important reason it worked. When Sidharth Malhotra's character is ready to marry, his wife asks him to take care of his sister since she was an outcast in the family. During the time they spend together, they grow close and end up falling in love. Hasee Toh Phasee is considered by many to be Parineeti's best performance to date.

Ek Villain

When you are in a relationship with someone, you hold them accountable, you make their own problems. In Ek Villain, Sidharth Malhotra played a local thug named Guru. Guru had no emotion and thought of his profession as nothing more than making a living. However, things change in Sidharth Malhotra's film when Aisha (Shraddha Kapoor) enters her life. She teaches him to love, care and, most importantly, feel. While she regains her life, Aisha is killed by a psycho named Rakesh Mahadkar (Riteish Deshmukh). Guru loses the only thing he cares about and decides that Rakesh should pay for his actions.

2015

Siblings

Sidharth Malhotra's film was a story about two separate brothers who have a confrontation on the boxing court. David Fernández (Akshay Kumar) decides to fight in an attempt to save his daughter who suffers from a terminal illness. His younger brother, Monty, on the other hand, becomes a sensation after a viral video. However, with the desire to prove his worth in the ring, he also dedicates himself to professional boxing. The climax is really the final confrontation, since we see the two brothers face each other face to face.

2016

Kapoor and children

Directed by Shakun Batra, this Sidharth Malhotra movie is a story about a dysfunctional family that will never admit but love each other more than anything in the world. After Amarjeet (Rishi Kapoor) suffers a heart attack, his grandchildren Rahul (Fawad Khan) and Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) are forced to return to their childhood home in Coonoor. Being in a Kapoor home almost seemed to be on a battlefield, since each and every family member seems to have a problem with someone or something in the house. However, everyone finally realizes that at the end of the day, family is all they have.

Baar Baar Dekho



Time travel is a concept that is not seen too often in Bollywood. With Baar Baar Dekho, we saw the journey of a man who was taught the importance of his loved ones over time. Jai Verma (Sidharth Malhotra) and Diya Kapoor (Katrina Kaif) are childhood boyfriends and are ready to get married. However, Jai feels that marriage would impede the growth of his career and decides not to. What follows in Sidharth Malhotra's film is that Jai realizes that he has been traveling through time by witnessing how miserable his life will be without Diya. Recovering from this blow, Jai meets the priest (Rajit Kapoor) who had carried out his marriage and warned him about the importance of time. He begs for another opportunity and the priest grants his wish and gives him a chance.

2017

A gentleman

A Gentleman was a film that featured Sidharth Malhotra in a double role. A character was Gaurav Kapoor, a simpleton who lives in Miami and hopes to marry his university Kavya (Jacqueline Fernández). But, Kavya is looking for a man who is more adventurous and risk-loving. Parallel to the same, the story of the clandestine spy Rishi Purohit (Sidharth Malhotra), who works for a spy organization headed by Colonel Vijay Saxena (Suniel Shetty), is told. Rishi wants to start over and ends up taking the identity of Gaurav who died in an accident. But, little does he know that his problems are far from over.