Seth Meyers criticized for his jokes & # 39; sick & # 39; about the attack on the church

The host of & # 39; Late Night with Seth Meyers & # 39; He is called by the Catholic League for making jokes in his nightly program about a strange attack in a Brooklyn church.

Seth Meyers He has incurred the wrath of leading Catholic League officials after joking about a strange attack on a Brooklyn church.

Meyers made a joke about the crime at the New York place of worship in his program on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, which compared him to the scandal of unreported child abuse that has plagued the Catholic Church in the past two decades.

"A man from Brooklyn was arrested in a Catholic church on Sunday for allegedly pouring juice on the altar and splashing it against the priest," Meyers said. "Wow, that's crazy, a crime in a Catholic church that led to an arrest. We will tolerate many things here, but you can't splash the juice. That's where we draw the line."

The joke angered the president of the Catholic League, Bill Donohue, who compared the January 12 attack with the recent anti-Semites in the area, saying "no one" made fun of this.

"The Nazis used to break into houses of worship in Germany, and now we have people like Seth Meyers who think it's nice when neo-Nazis enter Catholic churches in the United States," he was enraged. "No, Catholics do not fear pogroms, but it is alarming to think that public personalities think it is nice to interrupt a religious service and destroy a church. Man is sick."

Reports have not linked the incident to any neo-Nazi group, and Father Jossy Vattothu, who was on the wrong side of the juice, told the New York Post that he was baffled by his attacker's motivations, but would pray for him.

Donohue continued by saying that Meyers had "crossed the line" and promised to denounce the "Late night with seth meyers"host of" top executives "on NBC. NBC representatives did not respond to a request for comment.