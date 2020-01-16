Selena Gomez thinks she is desperate to buy her own albums

Watch it now!
Selena Gomez He has been very open and honest about what his new album is Rare It means to her. It is one of his most personal projects so far, and for that reason, he will do everything in his power to make sure he reaches number one! Even if that includes buying all albums on your own. The musician turned to his Instagram stories to give fans a preview of what he is willing to do to make sure his album reaches the top of the charts.
"Very well, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart," he said as all his friends intervened with the names of the stores they were stopping. to. "Am I desperate to do this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so weird. I'm very, very, very anxious and excited to do it … I just really broadcast the album!"
He is clearly doing his best to make sure this is his biggest album so far. On Thursday, he took his Instagram to show his newly minted tattoo in honor of his album, and also asked fans to do everything possible to stream and buy the albums in the hope that he will reach the top of the charts.
"So I just found out that my album is side by side with another amazing artist," he revealed while still in bed. "I told people before that, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I'd love for the most important album I've released to become number one, so if you don't mind broadcasting or listening to it for all platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is again something I have dreamed of for so long. But regardless of that, I just hope you are enjoying it and that it is something that everyone can enjoy and have. , don't worry in any way, I'm happy. "
Here is 2020 being your best year yet!
