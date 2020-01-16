Selena Gomez thinks she is desperate to buy her own albums

Watch it now!

Selena Gomez He has been very open and honest about what his new album is Rare It means to her. It is one of his most personal projects so far, and for that reason, he will do everything in his power to make sure he reaches number one! Even if that includes buying all albums on your own. The musician turned to his Instagram stories to give fans a preview of what he is willing to do to make sure his album reaches the top of the charts.

"Very well, so one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart," he said as all his friends intervened with the names of the stores they were stopping. to. "Am I desperate to do this now? I don't care. I don't care, because this album is so weird. I'm very, very, very anxious and excited to do it … I just really broadcast the album!"