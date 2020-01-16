Selena Gomez premieres tattoo on her neck in celebration of the weird

Selena Gomez It is not a rare sighting in tattoo parlors.

The singer debuted her new ink on Instagram on Wednesday night, and is a tribute to her latest album. Rare. The star shared a video and a photo on her Instagram that showed her at the Bang Bang tattoo parlor in New York City, where she has been frequently tattooed in the past.

The tattoo itself is the word "weird,quot; written in the same lyrics as the cover of your album. It is located on the right side of the neck of the 27-year-old girl, just below the ear and near the jaw. She also wears one of the tye-dye RThey are hoodies in the post.

To his legend, Gomez wrote: "He did it again @bangbangnyc weird." It also included the butterfly emoji, which was a thank you to the music video "Rare."

Since the release of the 13-song album on January 10, Gomez has been explaining the importance of the album's title, that is, how he increased his confidence.