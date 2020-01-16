Selena Gomez premieres tattoo on her neck in celebration of the weird

Selena Gomez It is not a rare sighting in tattoo parlors.
The singer debuted her new ink on Instagram on Wednesday night, and is a tribute to her latest album. Rare. The star shared a video and a photo on her Instagram that showed her at the Bang Bang tattoo parlor in New York City, where she has been frequently tattooed in the past.
The tattoo itself is the word "weird,quot; written in the same lyrics as the cover of your album. It is located on the right side of the neck of the 27-year-old girl, just below the ear and near the jaw. She also wears one of the tye-dye RThey are hoodies in the post.
To his legend, Gomez wrote: "He did it again @bangbangnyc weird." It also included the butterfly emoji, which was a thank you to the music video "Rare."
Since the release of the 13-song album on January 10, Gomez has been explaining the importance of the album's title, that is, how he increased his confidence.
In an interview with Spotify the day before the album's release (the first in four years), Gomez said the word helped his self-esteem.
"I felt that it was me if that made sense," he revealed. "Obviously, I've had a lot of self-esteem problems in the past. I still fight with confidence and you know, it's going to be something I'm always working on. Rare made me feel amazing. That name was so important to me at the time I was I listened ".
"That to me is such a special word," continued the pop star. "And if there is anything I can do for women and men, it is to tell them that they are valued and that they are rare and that they are important. That is what it means to me."
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon in Tonight's show, the Disney Channel student said she knew at the beginning of the production process that "Rare,quot; would be the title song.
As he explained, "We work on & # 39; Rare & # 39 ;, and I just said before finishing anything, & # 39; this will be the name of my album & # 39;. The word is very special, and it means a lot. And I think at this moment where everyone is obsessed with feeling that they need to look the same way or do things or whatever. Obviously, I don't judge, I'm just saying that there are some girls who are suffering because they feel they don't fit, but this word it eliminates it, because you shouldn't look like everyone else. You must be who you are, and that's unique and that's weird. "
This is not the only ink that Gomez has received in recent months. On January 10, he revealed a new tattoo on the back of his right arm that honors the date of his kidney transplant. Her friend, Grown-ish Actress France Raisa, has the same tattoo, since he was a donor of Gomez kidney.
During the 2019 American Music Awards In November, the singer of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; presented her great tattoo on the thigh on Instagram. The publication itself showed several photos taken while preparing to present at the awards ceremony, with one of the photos showing Gomez lifting her clothes to show the set of hands praying holding a rosary. She credited Bang Bang NYC for the ink.
"The tattoo is a pair of traditional prayer hands with a rosary. I had rehearsals for the AMA (Thursday) and I was exhausted, so it took a while to sit down, but I challenged him," Bang Band told E! News of the time. "They got the tattoo at home. He had some friends with her and they watched Christmas movies while they got the tattoo. It was a good time. He didn't talk about the meaning or why he wanted the tattoo, but she has wanted the piece for a while. and finally they succeeded. "
New year, new album, new ink of Gomez!
