See the books of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella kissing on the beach

Summer love, it happened so fast …
Miley Cyrusformer actor Liam Hemsworthand new flame Gabriella Brooks He confirmed his relationship with some top quality beach PDAs earlier this month in Byron Bay in his native Australia, where it is currently summer.
As seen in the recently published photos, the two could barely keep their hands or lips apart while resting in the sand. They also enjoyed frolicking together in the ocean. Brooks wore a red and white striped bikini, while Hemsworth wore a printed swimsuit.
the The Hunger Games Star, who recently celebrated his thirtieth birthday, and the 23-year-old model had sparked rumors of romance in December after they were photographed at lunch with their parents in Byron Bay. They have not commented on the state of their relationship.
In October, Hemsworth fed rumors of relationship with Dynasty Actress Madison Brown after the two were photographed kissing in New York City.
Hemsworth returned to be with his family in Australia just before he and Cyrus announced their separation separately in August after being married for less than a year. It was later made public with an affair with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody jenneris ex. They separated after less than two months, after which Cyrus sought a relationship with her current boyfriend, her fellow singer. Cody Simpson The two have often shown PDA on Instagram.
Cyrus and Hemsworth, who dated again and again for a decade before getting married, settled their divorce last month.
