See Aubrey Plaza Try Jennifer Lopez Pole Dance from Hustlers

Thursday, Aubrey Square channeled inside Jennifer Lopez in The Ellen DeGeneres show and did everything possible to recreate the epic entry of the star in Hustlers.
After admitting that she is excited to see the singer of "Jenny From The Block,quot; at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, host Ellen Degeneres launched the idea of working the post when the Parks and Recreation alum hosts the awards ceremony next month. And of course, he had a stripper pole waiting for her on stage.
Reluctant at first, Aubrey had a request. "The only way I do this is if it's‘ The Trolley Song & # 39; ", Judy Superfan joked. On the other hand the Mike and Dave need wedding dates Star got a burlesque-style melody, which didn't really seem to matter.
Jumping to the pole with confidence, Aubrey quickly realized that he didn't know the mechanics and began to slowly slide towards the base.
Seeing her guest struggling, Ellen tried to help her up and guided her back. "You're not that good at that," the host said during the day while holding Aubrey's leg in the air. So he Dirty grandfather Star decided to climb the pole like a rope instead.
Once he reached the top, Ellen suggested he slide down to achieve a dramatic effect. "I'm scared," Aubrey shouted, before suddenly falling to the bottom of the post.
As J.Lo has said in the past, mastering the art of the stripper post is not an easy task. While training for Hustlers, the Super Bowl halftime star put blood, sweat and tears to learn his routine. In a behind-the-scenes video of her pole lessons, the "Money,quot; singer showed the bruises she had collected along the way.
Speaking to the camera, she said: "Cardi (yes) told me that it took years, as if she were excellent at it, but it took years to solve all this. "
But fortunately for Aubrey's sake, he is not easily ashamed. "I really don't mind being humiliated, public humiliation," he told Ellen after seeing a clip of her scared during her last Ellen show to visit. "I feel that, at least, if I can humble myself, I sacrifice myself for the spectators … for the good of humanity. I can receive a blow."
Aubrey added: "I am humiliated every second. But I say I like it. It makes me feel alive … I don't know what I say."
