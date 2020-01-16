See Aubrey Plaza Try Jennifer Lopez Pole Dance from Hustlers

Make it rain!

Thursday, Aubrey Square channeled inside Jennifer Lopez in The Ellen DeGeneres show and did everything possible to recreate the epic entry of the star in Hustlers.

After admitting that she is excited to see the singer of "Jenny From The Block,quot; at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, host Ellen Degeneres launched the idea of ​​working the post when the Parks and Recreation alum hosts the awards ceremony next month. And of course, he had a stripper pole waiting for her on stage.

Reluctant at first, Aubrey had a request. "The only way I do this is if it's‘ The Trolley Song & # 39; ", Judy Superfan joked. On the other hand the Mike and Dave need wedding dates Star got a burlesque-style melody, which didn't really seem to matter.

Jumping to the pole with confidence, Aubrey quickly realized that he didn't know the mechanics and began to slowly slide towards the base.