Second person dies of mysterious Wuhan virus in China: official | News

A second person died in China because of a mysterious virus that has affected dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, authorities said Thursday night.

Local authorities said a 69-year-old man died Wednesday in Wuhan, the central city of China that is believed to be the epicenter of an outbreak of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.

The outbreak caused alarm due to the link with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

At least 41 people have been affected by pneumonia related to the new virus in China.

Wuhan's health commission said 12 people recovered and were discharged from the hospital, while five others were in serious condition.

The man who died became ill on December 31 and his condition worsened five days later, with pulmonary tuberculosis and multiple damaged organ functions, the commission said.

Two other cases were detected in Thailand and Japan, and authorities in both countries said patients had visited Wuhan before their hospitalizations.

Authorities in Wuhan said a seafood market was the center of the outbreak. It was closed on January 1.

Transmission from human to human possible?

Last week, a 61-year-old man from Wuhan died of pneumonia, which is suspected to be related to the mysterious virus.

So far the transmission of the virus from person to person behind the Wuhan outbreak has not been confirmed, but the health commission has said that the possibility "cannot be excluded."

A doctor from the World Health Organization (WHO) also said it would not be surprising if there were "some limited transmission from person to person, especially among families who have close contact."

Wuhan's health commission said Wednesday that a man who had been diagnosed worked at Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, but his wife had been diagnosed with the same disease despite reporting "no history of exposure,quot; at the facility.

The woman diagnosed in Thailand also did not report visiting the seafood market, WHO said Tuesday. It was reported that he was in stable condition earlier this week.

The patient in Japan, who was discharged from the hospital, had not visited the market either. The Japanese authorities said it was possible that the man had been in contact with a person infected with the virus while in Wuhan.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to SARS.

Some of the types of viruses cause less serious diseases, while others, such as the one that causes MERS, are much more serious.

SARS originated in southern China in 2002 and infected more than 8,000 people in 37 countries before it was controlled. Almost 800 people died worldwide.