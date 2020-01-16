Climate change activists have blocked the entrance to the Scottish headquarters of the oil giant Shell.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) The members of Scotland began their protest at the Altens Farm Road facility at 6:30 am Thursday and said they plan to stay there all day.

The group says they have secured the entrances with blocking equipment and the main entrance with the large purple boat of XR Scotland, called Amal Gous after an activist died in the protests in Sudan.

XR said they plan to close the building to disrupt business and have Shell account for its role in the climate crisis.

Police said they were called to the scene at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

"If the entire world reaches zero carbon emissions by 2030, we only have a 75 percent chance of staying below (an increase of) 2C," said oOne of the protesters, who identified himself as Paul, 43, of Aberdeenshire.

"These are terrible odds; and by committing to continue producing decades in the future, Shell is literally destroying our future."

"The more successful fossil fuel companies like Shell are, the worse our future will be. We have to keep them from continuing as if their product didn't hurt."

The purple ship bears the words "The future you fear is already here," a reminder that "catastrophic,quot; climate change is already underway across the planet.

The action is part of Rig Rebellion 2.0, a two-week campaign of Extinction Rebellion Scotland aimed at the fossil fuel industry and the institutions that support it.

A spokesman for Shell said: "The greatest awareness of climate change we have seen in recent months is a good thing. As a company, we agree that urgent action is needed."

"What will really accelerate the change is an effective policy, investment in technological innovation and deployment, and change in customer behavior.

"As we move towards a future with less carbon emissions, we are committed to playing our role, addressing our own emissions and helping customers reduce theirs, because we all have a role to play."

Last month, activists from the Greenpeace campaign group were banned from protesting on the North Sea Shell oil rigs, after occupying two in October to protest Shell's plans to leave 11,000 tons of oil sediment in the Concrete legs of drilling rigs that will soon be dismantled. .

Shell has asked the UK government to support it to obtain a waiver of the Ospar convention, strict international standards on marine pollution, of which the United Kingdom is a party.