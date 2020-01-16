Sarah Hyland didn't know about modern family death either

Sarah Hyland I learned a lesson from the latest Modern Family Death: read the scripts.
Hyland took his Instagram after "Legacy," the episode on Wednesday, January 15, Modern Family broadcast to tell viewers that I was as surprised as they were by the last twist of the ABC comedy. Warning, spoilers follow!
In "Legacy," Phil (Ty burrell) goes to visit his father Frank (Fred Willard) after they found him roaming a grocery store for hours. Phil thought Frank suffered from dementia. It wasn't, and they both had a good day along with Phil revealing it was the last. Frank passed away from camera and the spectators listened to Phil giving his praise to the family.
"My dad was fine, and what I learned from our days, don't miss the opportunity to let the people you appreciate know it," Phil said.
Well, he praised almost the whole family.
"So, I don't read scripts from episodes of Modern Family I'm not, so I discovered that my grandfather is dead along with all of you, "Hyland said in his Instagram stories." I still feel special. "
Hyland's posts on Instagram spoiled some viewers, and he immediately acknowledged his mistake.
"I guess I should have put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank's death, but I was taken aback by surprise. Like, like his granddaughter, you think they would invite me to his funeral," Hyland told his followers. "If it's a comfort to those who are angry at the spoiler alert, karma hit very fast and Boo simply farted in my face and the smell was so strong that he had to get out of bed because he couldn't stand the heat ".
Grandpa Frank's death was only the last loss for the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. In season 10, the family and the spectators said goodbye to DeDe Pritchett (Shelley long), Claire's mother (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Jay's ex-wife (Ed O & # 39; Neill) That death was provoked for some time before he really made the air, and Hyland was aware of that plot twist.
The final season of Modern Family airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC
