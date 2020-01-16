Sarah Hyland didn't know about modern family death either

Sarah Hyland I learned a lesson from the latest Modern Family Death: read the scripts.

Hyland took his Instagram after "Legacy," the episode on Wednesday, January 15, Modern Family broadcast to tell viewers that I was as surprised as they were by the last twist of the ABC comedy. Warning, spoilers follow!

In "Legacy," Phil (Ty burrell) goes to visit his father Frank (Fred Willard) after they found him roaming a grocery store for hours. Phil thought Frank suffered from dementia. It wasn't, and they both had a good day along with Phil revealing it was the last. Frank passed away from camera and the spectators listened to Phil giving his praise to the family.

"My dad was fine, and what I learned from our days, don't miss the opportunity to let the people you appreciate know it," Phil said.

Well, he praised almost the whole family.