



The Saracens could be relegated

The Saracens face the automatic relegation of the Premier League if they do not meet the salary cap this season.

The club is under increasing pressure, following a meeting of the PRL board on Tuesday, to show that they are within the £ 7 million limit for this season.

In November, the Premier League champions scored 35 points and were fined £ 5.3 million for violating the limit during the last three seasons.

Since then, there has been speculation about whether or not they can avoid an inmate for the current campaign, given the number of international players in her squad.

It is understood that the other Premier League clubs are demanding that the Saracens now demonstrate that they are within the budget or face the decline.

Liam Williams helped the Saracens win the Heineken Champions Cup and the Gallagher Premier title last season

The Welsh side, Liam Williams, will leave the Saracens this summer to meet with Scarlets, but rugby director Mark McCall has admitted that he could leave earlier to get his salary out of the books.

When asked if Williams could join Scarlets before the end of the season, McCall said: "I would say the possibility exists.

"First it was Liam's decision that he was going back to the Scarlets, to Wales, and that was for family reasons.

"We understood completely and we did not regret it, and he does not regret having come to the Saracens. We have not regretted having brought it to the Saracens, it has been brilliant."

"I was always going back to Wales, regardless of the salary cap decision."

The English international Alex Lozowski is another player who will become a free agent at the end of the season, but intends to see his contract.

"I don't think I will go before the end of the season. No way," Lozowski said.

"My job is that I'm hired until the end of the season, at least. I have to do my best and show why I deserve a contract."