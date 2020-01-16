Sandi Toksvig is leaving the great British baked

Three candy stations and Sandi Toksvig It's coming out of the kitchen. Channel 4 announced that the three-year host will leave The Great British Bake.

According to Channel 4, Toksvig leaves the series to focus on other projects, including a new series for the network, Cancellations, which focuses on adult literacy. Depending on the network, a new host will be joined, which will be announced at a later date. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith Y Noel Fielding in the tent

"When quitting a job, it's quite common for people to say they are doing it to spend more time with their family. Unusually, I'm leaving Great British Bake so I can spend more time with my other job. As my waist will testify, Bake Off is a show that consumes everything, "Toksvig said in a statement.