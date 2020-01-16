Sandi Toksvig is leaving the great British baked

Three candy stations and Sandi Toksvig It's coming out of the kitchen. Channel 4 announced that the three-year host will leave The Great British Bake.
According to Channel 4, Toksvig leaves the series to focus on other projects, including a new series for the network, Cancellations, which focuses on adult literacy. Depending on the network, a new host will be joined, which will be announced at a later date. Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith Y Noel Fielding in the tent
"When quitting a job, it's quite common for people to say they are doing it to spend more time with their family. Unusually, I'm leaving Great British Bake so I can spend more time with my other job. As my waist will testify, Bake Off is a show that consumes everything, "Toksvig said in a statement.
"Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life. These are friendships that I know will continue beyond the limits of television." To bake It is a wonderful program that has already shown that it can happily support a change of accommodation staff. The reason for that, of course, is that the real stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone the best, "he continued.
Toksvig joined the program when he skipped BBC networks to Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.
"We will always be incredibly grateful to Sandi for becoming one of the hosts of To bake when we moved to Channel 4, along with Noel, Paul and Prue. She has contributed greatly to To bake for the last three years, with his keen sense of humor wit and his passionate commitment to the dozens of bakers during his time in the store. We wish him all the best in the exciting projects he is currently working on and beyond. " Richard McKerrow, creative director and executive producer of Love Productions, said in a statement about Toksvig's departure.
Toksvig joined the show in season eight and lasted until season 10, which is on Netflix in the United States as The great British pastry show.