Ryan Murphy will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards 2020

Ryan Murphy is this year's winner of the 31st edition of the Vito Russo Awards of the GLAAD Media Awards.

The organization announced in a press release on Thursday morning that the Attitude The producer will be honored at the ceremony on March 19 in New York City.

As explained in the statement, "The Vito Russo Prize is awarded to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in the acceleration of LGBTQ acceptance. The Prize is named after Vito Russo, founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pressed to open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ artists and stories. "

President and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement that the American horror story The creator has a "unique and talented storytelling brand,quot; that has raised queer voices.

As Ellis said, "Ryan Murphy is a talented pioneer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in the history of television, theater and film."