Ryan Murphy will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards 2020

Ryan Murphy is this year's winner of the 31st edition of the Vito Russo Awards of the GLAAD Media Awards.
The organization announced in a press release on Thursday morning that the Attitude The producer will be honored at the ceremony on March 19 in New York City.
As explained in the statement, "The Vito Russo Prize is awarded to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in the acceleration of LGBTQ acceptance. The Prize is named after Vito Russo, founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pressed to open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ artists and stories. "
President and CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement that the American horror story The creator has a "unique and talented storytelling brand,quot; that has raised queer voices.
As Ellis said, "Ryan Murphy is a talented pioneer behind some of the most innovative and popular LGBTQ projects in the history of television, theater and film."
"And he continues to bring underrepresented LGBTQ voices to the table in ways that raise the bar in Hollywood," he continued. "Ryan's unique and talented storytelling not only entertained the masses, but also provided young LGBTQ characters that inspired them to live with courage and pride."
In addition to his Vito Russo Prize, Murphy's first Netflix series The politician is nominated for the exceptional comedy series, with Attitude earning a nomination for the Outstanding Drama Series.
He will also be honored at the April 16 ceremony in Los Angeles. Attitude writer and director Janet Mock Y Taylor Swift. Mock will be rewarded with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, and Swift will receive the Vanguard Award.
Murphy joins the ranks of the winners of the Vito Russo Prize Billy porter (Who made history with his Emmy award for Attitude in 2019), Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Andy Cohen, Cynthia Nixon, RuPaul, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Tom ford, Samira Wiley, Thomas Roberts, George takei, Alan Cumming, Craig zadan, Neil Meron and more.
Murphy has a long history of showing LGBT stories in his work. Joy, American horror story, The murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Attitude Y The politician All exhibit strange characters and highlight the importance of representing the LGBT community in Hollywood.
Other stories centered on the queer that the television legend has produced are Tony's winning revival of Broadways The boys in the band, Which has become a movie, and the next film version of the Broadway musical The prom protagonist Meryl streep Y Nicole Kidman.
