Russian parliament approves Putin's election for prime minister

MOSCOW – Russian lawmakers overwhelmingly approved Mikhail V. Mishustin on Thursday as the new prime minister, elevating a little-known technocrat elected by President Vladimir V. Putin as part of an unexpected Kremlin shake.

On Wednesday, Putin proposed major changes to the Russian Constitution that would extend political power more evenly, away from the president to Parliament, the State Council and other government institutions.

Many analysts saw the possible rearrangement of Russia's political system, which surprised the country's political elite, as an effort by Putin to ensure that he remains in power after 2024, when his term ends, although it was not clear how it would work exactly that.

Shortly after Putin presented the review in his annual speech on the state of the nation, his ally Dmitri A. Medvedev resigned as prime minister, saying he would clear the way for the proposed constitutional changes. On Thursday, Putin appointed the deputy chairman of Medvedev of the country's Security Council, who advises the president.