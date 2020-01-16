Russell Westbrook looked silly in the last battle of talking trash with Damian Lillard

Russell Westbrook vs. Damian Lillard: New season, same result.

During the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's game between the Rockets and the Trail Blazers, the two Star Game guards rekindled their rivalry with a short round trip on the free throw line. Westbrook committed a foul on Lillard on the pole and said: "You can't protect me. Impossible."

However, the trash conversation was badly scheduled, as Westbrook missed his first attempt with the Rockets losing by 14 points. Not a great look, friend.

MORE: Steven Adams has only one correct version of Durant-Perkins meat

Portland beat Houston with a final score of 117-107, giving the Rockets their third double-digit loss in their last four games. Westbrook (31 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds) finished with better individual numbers than Lillard (25 points, seven assists, seven rebounds), but Lillard literally got the last laugh.

It was another victory for Lillard, who finished the 2018-19 Thunder season (and the Westbrook era in Oklahoma City) with one of the wildest buzzers in the history of the NBA. Lillard was dominant in last year's first round series, averaging 33 points per game and shooting almost 50 percent from the 3-point range just a few months after Westbrook told him he had been "busting that ass for years." .

We won't have to wait long for the next chapter of this spicy fight. The Rockets and Blazers meet in Portland on January 29.