Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard add a new chapter to the long dispute | NBA News

Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard added a new chapter to their long dispute during the Portland Trail Blazers victory over the Houston Rockets.

Superstar guards have shared a mutual dislike for years, but their antipathy increased a bit last season.

Westbrook, then with the Oklahoma City Thunder, interrupted Lillard while throwing free throws in a game of the January 2019 regular season. Previously, Westbrook had directed his family celebration of & # 39; rock-a-baby & # 39; to Lillard after scoring him.

Damian Lillard dismissed Oklahoma City Thunder from the court after hitting a three-point triple to eliminate them from the playoffs.



With Westbrook now in Houston, the couple faced again on Wednesday night and, somewhat predictably, added a new chapter to their enmity.

"Baby belched out the window." Russell Westbrook stumbled after missing a blank placement. If you're going to rock the baby, maybe you can give me the pic.twitter.com/0Lq0CglXRX – NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 16, 2020

Westbrook started the game by shaking the baby, but when a tray was lost, Lillard was helped by Blazers announcer Kevin Calabro, who quickly commented: "He cradled the baby, but the baby belched out the window,quot; in reference to the miss. .

Highlights of the trip from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Houston Rockets in week 13 of the NBA



While preparing to shoot, Westbrook could be heard shouting: "A foul is a bucket. I can't protect myself. Impossible."

Lillard responded with his own trash talk before the officer intervened and handed both players a technical foul.

For the game, Westbrook accumulated 31 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, while Lillard recorded 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the double-digit victory.

The Portland man had the last laugh, on and off the court. The Blazers achieved a 117-107 victory. After the game, Lillard tweeted "LOL,quot; in response to an ESPN tweet containing Westbrook's words from his free throw line sled.

