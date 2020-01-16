Russell Simmons accused of trying to silence his rape accusers

Instagram

Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams and Alexia Norton Jones claim that the co-founder of Def Jem is doing everything possible to & # 39; drown their voices & # 39; after Oprah Winfrey's departure from the documentary.

The three women who have accused Russell Simmons of rape they have claimed that the music mogul is doing everything possible to "drown our voices."

Drew dixon, Sil Lai AbramsY Alexia Norton Jones all allegations of rape against the co-founder of Def Jam, which he has denied, and his claims will be explored in a documentary that will be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival later this year 2020.

In an interview with "CBS this morning"On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the trio recalled their alleged assaults and revealed that they will not sit quietly, even though Simmons apparently uses all of his" muscle "to try to keep his stories without listening.

"Black people have very few heroes to spare. Not many of us reach the level of success of a Russell Simmons, that's why I'm so proud of him," Dixon said. "He's a media mogul. He has millions of followers. I have, like a thousand. And he's using all that muscle to try to drown our voices."

Dixon added that keeping her story to herself felt like she was "carrying a malignant cancer," but now she feels "relieved" that "she has finished allowing him essentially by not telling people what she did." She claims that Simmons raped her in 1995 when she was working for him, while Abrams alleged that he attacked her in 1994. Jones, meanwhile, claims that Simmons raped her on her first date in 1991, before she became famous.

"This was a very fast attack, and what was going through my mind more than anything was & # 39; Why? & # 39; Because I liked Russell. And I, you know, would have kissed him. He would have kissed me. with him. There would … he didn't have to attack me, "he said. "He raped me against the crap wall. Excuse my language. But he, that's what he did. I had to keep this secret."