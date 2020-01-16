Rugby League World Cup Draw: England will play Samoa in first game | Rugby League News





England will face Samoa in Newcastle in the opening match of the 2021 Rugby World Cup

England will play Samoa in the opening match of the 2021 World Cup at St James & # 39; Park, Newcastle, it was confirmed on Thursday.

The Pacific Islanders were the first nation to be taken out of the hat by dual-code international Jason Robinson and the winner of the 2012 Olympic rowing gold medal, Dame Katherine Grainger, and placed in Group A with the hosts.

The public raffle was organized by the Duke of Sussex at Buckingham Palace in his first major engagement since he and his wife decided to withdraw from their roles as royalty members.

The other opponents of the England group will be France and the World Cup debutants, Greece.

The holders of Australia will play against Fiji, Scotland and Italy in Group B, while New Zealand paired with Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland in Group C.

In Group D, the fourth seeded Tonga will play against Papua New Guinea, Wales and Cook Islands.

England will play Brazil's newcomers in the women's World Cup opening match and will also face Papua New Guinea and Canada in the group stage, while Australia paired with New Zealand, France and the Cook Islands.