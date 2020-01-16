Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gets an emergency protection order against Jen Harley

WENN / Avalon / Judy Eddy

Accusing his ex-girlfriend of brutally assaulting him while he slept, the star of & # 39; Jersey Shore & # 39; You have submitted a request for a restraining order through your lawyer.

Up News Info –

"Family vacation on the Jersey coast"star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro He received an emergency protection order after accusing his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley of attacking him.

The reality star's lawyer claims that Ortiz-Magro was "brutally" assaulted by Harley while sleeping on Saturday, and quickly filed a request for a restraining order.

The motion was reportedly passed in a Las Vegas court on Thursday (January 16), prohibiting Harley from approaching his ex until February 25.

However, Harley's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, insists that the documentation has not been submitted to her client, who already had her own protection order against Ortiz-Magro.

"The contact Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently violated the current restraining order against him," Bloom told People. "We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jenn receives one, we will object. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace."

The former couple has a history of domestic disputes.

Ortiz-Margo was arrested in October (19) for allegedly beating Harley and chasing her with a knife during an unpleasant altercation in Los Angeles, when he was accused of locking her and her little daughter Ariana in her rental house. He eluded an accusation of kidnapping, but was slapped with a series of minor charges, including domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest, criminal threats and endangering children.

He appeared in a Los Angeles court the following month (November 2019) and denied the accusations. Then, in December, he accused Harley of abandoning his daughter, now 20 months old, in a post on his Instagram Story timeline.