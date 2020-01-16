Roger Matthews admits that he pushed J-Woww "three or four,quot; times during their relationship

Roger Mathews is clearing up the problems between him and Jwoww. The divorced father of two children talked about the disturbing video that the Jersey Shore star released to the public.

After much coming and going on social media, Jenni Farley got tired of fighting with her ex and released a video in which she seems to put her hands on him. Since then, the two have finalized their divorce and are seeing other people while trying to be peacefully co-parents.

Roger spoke on the podcast of his UFC fighter friend earlier this week, where he shared his version of the story.

‘The night that all that happened, and I went home and my life fell apart … December 14, I went home at about midnight. I had a couple of Johnnie Walkers, as I am having now. You better not be cursed! I went back home and, once again, I don't want to go into details, because if I get into details and Jenni hears this, which she probably will, then it becomes a "he said," he said, and you jump a little towards back to that hornet's nest, and she will shoot again.

Mathews explains that he never received criminal charges or even went to jail. He explained that he feels that JWoww used his large following to explode him and made him look like a monster.

He goes on to say: "There are many truths and wrong beliefs that hit Jenni." I never hit Jenni in my life. I have pushed it, which I can remember, three or four times in our entire relationship. All wrong. We should seek help is what we should have done. "

Mathews revealed that he is going to weekly therapy and is on good terms with his ex-wife. He also finds humor in the fact that she is dating someone young enough to be her son.



