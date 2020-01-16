Roddy Ricch set aside domestic violence charges

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Tip Toe & # 39; He was arrested for assault for a misdemeanor offense in a spouse in August 2019 after a heated argument with his girlfriend reportedly became physical.

Los Angeles prosecutors have dropped domestic violence charges against the rapper Roddy ricch due to lack of evidence.

The "Ballin & # 39;" star, whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moor, Jr., faced criminal action after a heated argument with his girlfriend, reportedly, became physical last August (19).

His alleged victim did not require medical attention, but Ricch, 21, was arrested for assault by a spouse or girlfriend and then released on bail.

However, the authorities have refused to continue with the case, according to XXLmag.com.

Leaving the legal problem behind is good news for Ricch, as he continues to celebrate after scoring the first double on the US charts of the new decade. His debut album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," and his single, "The Box," reached the number one spots on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 countdown this week (beginning January 13).