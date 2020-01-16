Robert Downey Jr. was criticized for comparing Taylor Swift with Animal for & # 39; Eating Her Exes & # 39;

NBC

The actor of & # 39; Iron Man & # 39; he faces the violent reaction of the stark fans of the singer & # 39; Lover & # 39; after comparing it jokingly with female spiders that are notorious for killing their male partners.

Robert Downey Jr. angry Taylor SwiftFans of his jokes about the singer. The "Iron Man"The actor rejected the" Lover "star while sharing his" animal knowledge "and promoting his new movie"Dolittle" in "The Ellen DeGeneres show".

While talking about the female spider that killed the male after mating, he said: "You literally eat your ex, this is also seen with another species, the Swiftess Tayloress. Or no, no, no, it's really not cruel. Simply write song about you. She's a sweet kind. "

While Taylor was silent, his fans scream The Marvel star "Imagine how tired we are. How long will people continue to attack Taylor like this? I never liked this guy from the beginning," one wrote. Another called it "disgusting." Another said: "He was killed in Avengers for a reason."

Ellen Degeneres He took the heat too, mentioning that the writer (s) on the show played a role in writing the jokes. "In the ELLEN program of all places," commented one. Another criticized the show with a more scathing comment: "Of course, it was all about Ellen. The biggest two-sided talk show on television."

As some defended RDJ and insisted that he "did not lie," one individual argued: "He literally lied since Taylor has been with the same man for almost 4 years." Another said: "It's fine … but Ed (Sheeran) and Bruno (Mars) do the same, Leo (DiCaprio) literally leaves women when they reach a certain age and nobody says anything but praises him."