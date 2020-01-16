Rihanna's makeup artist reveals the star's mascara and eyeliner trick

Ian West / PA Wire
It is a known fact that Rihanna Kill everything he does.
Whether you have experience in fashion, beauty or music, the certified Bad Gal is at the top of your game and raises the bar. very Stop while doing it.
Case in point: When the 31-year-old star debuted with Fenty Beauty in September 2017, it shook the cosmetic industry at its core.
After dating 40 base tones (which was surprisingly unknown at the time), the brands struggled to produce the same amount. And because Rihanna has a gift to set trends, "The Fenty Effect,quot; was born.
Now, the beauty mogul is ready to shake things up again. This time, with the launch of two products that are new in the Fenty Beauty line: Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara and Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner.
Fortunately, Priscilla Ono, the global makeup artist of Fenty Beauty and Rihanna's favorite for everything related to glamor, spoke with E! News about the novelties of the brand, the great makeup tricks of RiRi and more.
"I think this is what excites people, because I think they thought we were going to launch it first," Ono shared about mascara. "This is something that usually happens at the beginning. But it was something we were working on from the beginning. And Rihanna was working on this path at first. But it is so particular that it took a long time to develop. "
In addition to the formula that meets RiRi standards, it also turns out to be the "blackest black,quot; on the market. "She is very interested in masks that don't look gray and she hates when they turn gray. So this is really the blackest thing she can have, and it has a really nice shine, so it makes your eyelashes look healthy and pretty. " "
In addition, the wand is unique compared to what is already on the beauty shelves.
"The most unique thing about this is the brush. It is fat on one side and flat on the other side. The flat side is designed so that you can push up and give volume to your eyelashes and be more precise with it," Priscilla explained. "The fat side is meant for you to continue adding product and go thicker and thicker."
"That's Rihanna's number one thing, she likes masks that give you volume and life. Actually, she always makes her own mascara when I put on makeup," Priscilla revealed. "She likes to take the flat side and gets very close to the lash line and moves up and separates all the eyelashes. Sometimes, use the tip to join two pieces and make them pointed."
As for the new eye pencils, Ono said the products are not only versatile but also fun to use, since they come in many colors! With the release of 20 shades in total (11 matte and 9 glitters), you can be creative with it. In fact, Rihanna generally wears the bright gray lining for a special reason.
"If you realize, when I do your makeup, I use a lot of these shades in your eyes. It makes your hazel eyes look really green," Priscilla explained. "In his waterline, instead of making it brown or black, he likes gray. Almost every look is that in his waterline."
"The best thing about them is that you can use them as an eyeliner pencil or you can blur them like a shadow," he continued. "It gives you enough play time to stain it, but when they dry, they don't go anywhere."
And in the true fashion of Fenty Beauty, the products are not intended to be used for a single purpose. In any case, the Ocean & # 39; s 8 The actress hates to limit herself.
"For her, she doesn't use products based on what they use. She doesn't say," This shadow is only for your eyes. "No, she'll use it as a highlighter, use it anywhere," Ono said. "This is how she wants her makeup to be. She wants you to have fun and explore and be your own artist. We are always trying and inventing new things."
Actually, one of Ono's favorite looks he has made for the 31-year-old star is when he broke the beauty rules.
"For the launch of Milan, Italy we did, and that was when we launched Body Lava, we made a completely golden look. Rihanna wore this black leather tube dress and put Ron on her lips, it is a Match Stix that is for the cheeks. But we use it as lip color, "Priscilla explained. "Oh my God, it was awesome and everyone wanted to know what was on their lips. We thought," It's a Match Stix. "And people couldn't believe it."
Along with the two launches of the superstar's beauty brand, fans can expect to buy more unique goodies in the near future. And the best part is that it will be a fun and fresh addition to the market.
"Fenty will only get better, fresher and easier for you to make up," Ono shared. "Because, for Rihanna, she just wants you to have a good time while you put on makeup. It shouldn't be complicated, it should be fun either."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
