Rihanna's makeup artist reveals the star's mascara and eyeliner trick

It is a known fact that Rihanna Kill everything he does.

Whether you have experience in fashion, beauty or music, the certified Bad Gal is at the top of your game and raises the bar. very Stop while doing it.

Case in point: When the 31-year-old star debuted with Fenty Beauty in September 2017, it shook the cosmetic industry at its core.

After dating 40 base tones (which was surprisingly unknown at the time), the brands struggled to produce the same amount. And because Rihanna has a gift to set trends, "The Fenty Effect,quot; was born.

Now, the beauty mogul is ready to shake things up again. This time, with the launch of two products that are new in the Fenty Beauty line: Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara and Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner.

Fortunately, Priscilla Ono, the global makeup artist of Fenty Beauty and Rihanna's favorite for everything related to glamor, spoke with E! News about the novelties of the brand, the great makeup tricks of RiRi and more.